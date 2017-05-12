Friday Five: Brother Ali, Allan Kingdom feat. Denzel Curry, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

Brother Ali, “Never Learn”

Brother Ali, dance duo Al Taw’am, and a whole lot of crew traveled to New Mexican worship and healing center Dar Al Islam to film this, a gorgeous song from Ali’s new album All the Beauty in This Whole Life.

Allan Kingdom, “The Fusion (feat. Denzel Curry)”

Directed by Yash, rapper Allan Kingdom plays a mad scientist, assisted by Denzel Curry — and he’s working on something big.

Beasthead, “Sticker On Your Brain (feat. Fort Wilson Riot)”

Ryan Olcott (c.Kostra)’s production influence shines through on this sinister yet upbeat Beasthead song. It’s the first one off the band’s new EP I Owe You For This.

Spencer Joles, “Unfold”

Spencer Joles takes a detour from the rap grind in “Unfold,” a lovely, meandering tune murmured over a single electric guitar. Liban Mahamoud shot the video all over the Twin Cities with direction by Nazeem and Joles.

Hope Country, “Falling Away (Live on Pony Rug)”

Welcome to the start of a new video series, Pony Rug, in which assorted local artists perform on that eponymous rug. Hope Country kicks off the series with “Falling Away.”