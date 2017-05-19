Friday Five: WINGMAN, Heiruspecs, and more new Minnesota music videos

Video premiere: WINGMAN, “Giant Microphone”

WINGMAN (Connor Davison and Daniel Stewart, featuring Levi Stugelmeyer and Steve Bosmans) share a video from their debut album Honcho, which came out in 2016. The band teamed up with director Eric Pierson and a whole team of pros to create this goofy blast from the past.

Heiruspecs, “Relativity”

Heiruspecs‘s new single/video, “Relativity,” addresses the difficulty and value of finding common ground. Directed by Adam J. Dunn (Allan Kingdom, Lights and a Backdrop), the video shows Heiruspecs at their best: thoughtful and earnest, riding a killer groove. Tomorrow, the band play Bauhaus Brew Labs’s Liquid Zoo 2017 (for more on music at Art-A-Whirl, check out our comprehensive schedule).

Chastity Brown, “Drive Slow (Live in The Current’s studios)”

Here’s the second video from Chastity Brown‘s recent in-studio session at The Current. Today, her album Silhouette of Sirens (featuring “Wake Up”) drops, and on June 2, she headlines the Fitzgerald.

Reflectivore, “Ticonderoga”

Homegrown Music Festival just hit Duluth during the first week of May, and local band Reflectivore took advantage of their set at the Red Herring. While they performed, a cameraperson recorded what would become their “Ticonderoga” music video.

Manchita with Bionik, “Cashed”

Maria Juranic (Fraea, Doomtree) directed this intimate video from Manchita, a GRRRL PRTY vet who’s now striking out sola. Her debut EP One (produced by Bionik) comes out June 9.