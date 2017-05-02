Fury Things to headline Syria refugee benefit concert at Triple Rock

Drummer Andrew Carson performs with Fury Things at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2016. (Bridget Bennett for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Local bands will be playing a benefit concert for UNICEF’s efforts to help Syrian children refugees on Sunday.

With a lineup consisting of Fury Things, Murf, Bug Fix, Celica and the United Teachers of Music, the event also features a raffle with prizes from the Twin Cities arts and music scene — such as posters and merch from bands including Dillinger Four and Har Mar Superstar.

Fury Things’ 2015 album VHS was named the fourth best local album of that year — behind only Low, Bad Bad Hats, and Lizzo — in the Star Tribune’s critics poll, as writer Erik Thompson called them “the best rock band in the Twin Cities.” Last year, they played the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand as support for Weezer at The Current’s Music-on-a-Stick show.

The band are also on a new Forged Artifacts compilation called The Greatest of All Time, and will be in the lineup for a Friday release show at Blockfort.

All raffle proceeds at the Triple Rock show, and a portion of ticket sales, will be donated to UNICEF’s relief efforts for Syrian child refugees. More details can be found here.

Jackie Renzetti studies journalism and political science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She is an editor at the Minnesota Daily and co-hosts Radio K’s “Off the Record.”