Go (Suicide) Commando this weekend in the Twin Cities

Steve Almaas, Dave Ahl, and Chris Osgood of the Suicide Commandos (Publicity photo)

Sponsor

Sponsor

With all but an official proclamation (so far, at least), May 5-7 is “Commando Weekend” in the Twin Cities, as local punk legends the Suicide Commandos celebrate the release of their new album, Time Bomb. The album will be the first release in 19 years on the storied local label Twin/Tone Records.

While the band’s Chris Osgood says the band are lining up shows for the rest of the summer, you can catch the band for an acoustic performance and a listening party — as well as a “special event” that is yet to be announced.

On Friday, the Turf Club will host a listening party in its Clown Lounge. The party begins at 7 p.m., and Kevin Cole (of KEXP) and Peter Jesperson (of Twin/Tone Records) will spin the record at 7:30. The Suicide Commandos will be there to sign copies of the record, and KFAI host and Minneapolis author Cyn Collins will also be signing her new book on the history of Twin Cities punk, called Complicated Fun — in fact, the book takes its name from a Suicide Commandos song.

Next, the band plays an in-store, acoustic performance at Treehouse Records from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Dubbed an “Acoustic Hootenanny,” the Suicide Commandos will play a few songs and sign more copies of their record.

The band has an announcement scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday about what Sunday’s Commando Weekend festivities entail.

“The Suicide Commandos were doing punk rock before anybody else was doing it,” says Terry Katzman in Complicated Fun. “How they interpreted rock and roll and their devil-may-care attitude, bringing so many influences into their sound, influenced a bunch of other bands to do the same thing.”

“Once you saw and heard the Suicide Commandos,” agrees former First Avenue booker Chrissie Dunlap in Collins’s book, “music was changed. So, yeah, they were the first real punk rock band in Minneapolis and the leaders of the pack for that genre.”

Jackie Renzetti studies journalism and political science at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. She is an editor at the Minnesota Daily and co-hosts Radio K’s “Off the Record.”