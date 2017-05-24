Preview: Tenth Soundset to spotlight trap

Soundset 2016. Photo by Emmet Kowler for MPR.

“Gucci Mane is playing Atmosphere’s festival, and it doesn’t even feel weird at this point,” Stereogum wrote about Soundset’s 2017 line-up, and that about sums it up. This Memorial Weekend as every Memorial Weekend for the last ten years, Soundset will bring monumental artists to Minnesota (at the State Fairgrounds for the second year running). Ms. Lauryn Hill will take the same stage as Atmosphere and Brother Ali. But Rhymesayers, long known for their conscious rap roster, continue to build line-ups more and more indicative of mainstream hip-hop; this year, in addition to trap pioneer Gucci, the festival enlists white-hot artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Aminé, and D.R.A.M.

Drive, bike, Uber/Lyft, or take the FREE @MetroTransitMN bus or train on SUNDAY! Read about your options here: ➡ https://t.co/LmVQamppMK pic.twitter.com/oQuUeIBste — Soundset Festival (@soundset) May 24, 2017

Playlist

Set times

Main Stage (South)

Last Word — 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Dr. Octagon — 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Brother Ali — 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Mac Miller — 3:50 – 4:30 p.m.

Atmosphere — 5:15 – 6:00 p.m.

Ms. Lauryn Hill — 6:45 – 8:00 p.m.

Main Stage (North)

ZULUZULUU — 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

P.O.S — 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Pusha T — 2:00 – 2:35 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert — 3:10 – 3:50 p.m.

T.I. — 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.

Gucci Mane — 6:00 – 6:45 p.m.

Travis Scott — 8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Fifth Element Stage

DJ Keezy — 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Black Liquid — 12:00 – 12:20 p.m.

Nazeem & Spencer Joles — 12:20 – 12:40 p.m.

Sophia Eris — 12:40 – 1:00 p.m.

J. Plaza — 1:00 – 1:20 p.m.

Oswin Benjamin — 1:20 – 1:40 p.m.

Sa-Roc — 1:40 – 2:00 p.m.

Invisibl Skratch Piklz — 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

070 Shake — 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Dave East — 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Talib Kweli — 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Mod Sun — 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry — 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Aminé — 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Ty Dolla $ign — 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip — 6:00 – 6:15 p.m.

D.R.A.M. — 6:15 – 6:45 p.m.

DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip — 6:45 – 7:00 p.m.

thestand4rd — 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Essential Elements Stage

Booka B — 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Linafornia — 12:00 – 12:15 p.m.

ILLingsworth — 12:35 – 12:50 p.m.

Astronautica — 1:10 – 1:30 p.m.

Monalisa — 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Stretch & Bobbito — 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Peanut Butter Wolf — 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Pete Rock — 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

DJ Fleg — 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.