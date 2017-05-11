Seventh annual Duluth Dylan Fest will include music, a museum exhibition and more

This year marks the seventh annual Duluth Dylan Fest. Taking place May 20-28, this year will feature tons of music, trivia, bus tours, and a Bob Dylan display at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum. The museum display will run through June 30.

Blogger Ed Newman alluded to some of the items on display at the show. Newman was one of the attendees at a private opening of the exhibit, which is called Einstein Disguised as Robin Hood — Bob Dylan, an Exhibition. According to Newman, there is a multitude of manuscripts, early lyric sheets and rare Dylan photographs to be seen. The actual document that marked Dylan’s name change from Robert Zimmerman to Bob Dylan is available for viewing, as well as more personal items such as his birth announcement in the local newspaper.

Dylan was born in Duluth in 1941, and he and his family moved to Hibbing in 1947. Hibbing once held annual Dylan Days, but as of 2014 this celebration was discontinued indefinitely in favor of Dylan Fest in Duluth. Dylan Fest focuses on the legacy of Dylan’s music, as well as the impact he’s had on the Duluth community.

Duluth definitely has its fair share of Dylan influences. In 2006, Duluth created a cultural pathway called Bob Dylan Way for Dylan’s birthday, which runs for 1.8 miles and links different landmarks throughout the city. Also, the original house where the Zimmerman family lived in Duluth still stands today at 519 N. 3rd Ave. E. More about Dylan and his connections to Duluth can be found here.

This year, there will be plenty to explore at Dylan Fest. The complete schedule is listed below. More information, and tickets, are available here.

Saturday, May 20

Robby Vee and His Rock-N-Roll Caravan — Armory Arts & Music Center Benefit at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Dylan Pub Trivia at 9:00 p.m., Carmody Irish Pub and Brewing.

Monday, May 22

Dylan-themed Art Show Opening Reception at the Zeitgeist Atrium from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Dylan music performed by Greg Tiburzi 6-8 p.m. and Dylan-themed Open Mic with Marc Gartman from 9-11 p.m. at Sir Ben’s Tavern.

Wednesday, May 24

Bob Dylan Birthday Party: Poets of the North Country event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Spirit of the North Theater at Fitger’s.

The Basement Tapes Band from 9-11 p.m. at the Rex Bar at Fitger’s.

Thursday, May 25

Blood on the Tracks Express rolling train ride.

Friday, May 26

Dylan Fest Singer/Songwriter Contest at Clyde Iron Works from 7-10 p.m. and Duluth to Hibbing and Back Bus Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Presentation at Karpele’s Manuscript Museum by “Dylanologist” Phil Fitzpatrick from 3-4 p.m. Live music with Cowboy Angel Blue beginning at 8 p.m. at Carmody Irish Pub.

Sunday, May 28

Farewell Brunch with Live Music performed by Jim Hall at the Zeitgeist Arts Café from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bob Dylan Display will be at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum from May 20 to June 30.

Hanna Bubser is an English student at Hamline University.