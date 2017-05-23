The seven iconic pop songs that defined Roger Moore’s James Bond era

Roger Moore, the British actor best known for playing the most tongue-in-cheek of James Bonds, has died at the age of 89. For music fans, it’s impossible to think about James Bond movies without recalling the epic theme songs that accompany each film. Moore was Bond in seven films (1973-85), a longer tenure than any other actor in the role.

Since the inception of the film series in 1962, each movie has featured a high-profile pop artist in the opening credits, along with experimental visuals. While acclaimed for their cinematography, the opening sequences are often filled with problematic undertones concerning gender and race — much like the entire series. Still, many of the songs have achieved iconic status. The most recent artists invited to record Bond themes, Adele in 2012 and Sam Smith in 2015, each won Academy Awards.

Here are the seven songs that defined Roger Moore’s Bond era.

Paul McCartney and Wings – “Live and Let Die” (1973)

After reading the Ian Fleming novel on a break from recording Red Rose Speedway, McCartney wrote the song the next day. As Wings drummer Denny Seiwell has recalled: “He sat down at the piano and said, ‘James Bond… James Bond… da-da-dum!’, and he started screwing around at the piano. Within 10 minutes, he had that song written. It was awesome, really.” McCartney later collaborated with his wife, Linda, and Beatles producer George Martin for a song that was nominated for an Academy Award and topped the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom. It’s still a staple of McCartney’s live shows, with pyrotechnics.

Lulu – “The Man With the Golden Gun”(1974)

Earlier this year, Lulu told Dylan Jones of her James Bond theme, “I think mine was probably the worst one ever — mine was not a great song.” The sentiment was also echoed by the song’s composer John Barry. Still, the track did its job with a campy drama that matched the tone of the blockbuster movie. Alice Cooper has claimed that he was originally considered for the song, with his own version appearing on his album, “Muscle of Love.”