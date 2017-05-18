Want to run Paisley Park?

Media gathered outside Paisley Park just before the venue officially opened its doors as a museum on Oct. 6, 2016. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Ever dreamed of getting paid to work in the space that Prince called home, while helping to ensure his lasting legacy? Well, now’s your chance: just last week, Paisley Park posted a new job opening. The museum is looking for a full-time general operations manager to help coordinate with the Paisley Park corporate staff and oversee the general operations of the facility.

Paisley Park first opened its doors to visitors as a museum on Oct. 6, 2016. It was reopened as a museum under the co-management of Graceland and Prince’s estate, marking the first time Graceland agreed to partner with an outside estate. While many fans may have already made the trek to Chanhassen for one of the countless dance parties Prince loved to throw, the museum tours give visitors an opportunity to see aspects of the park many fans have probably never seen before.

When the park first reopened, it seemed the primary focus was to give grieving visitors an opportunity to see the space where Prince lived and created his art. Now that some time has passed since the initial shock of the loss of Prince and the resulting rush of visitors to Paisley Park, there has been more opportunity for long-term development plans for the museum. According to the job posting, the new general manager will have a hand in coordinating operations to develop and implement long-term goals for the museum.

The position will also include overseeing key park projects, assisting in implementing business goals, overseeing various departments, and ensuring that the museum is maximizing its business potential. The job post also indicates that ideal candidates have managerial experience and “must be competent in communication skills in person, and on the phone.” Keen problem solving skills and the ability to strategically think under the pressure of conflicting deadlines are also listed as desirable qualities.

In just the few days since the job opening was posted, it has gotten over 4,000 views on LinkedIn. Of the thousands who have viewed the post, only 364 have applied. If you’re interested in being the next general manager of Paisley Park, you can apply here.

Lillian Speakman is a senior at Hamline University and a DJ for HU Radio.