3RDEYEGIRL guitarist Donna Grantis announces debut show with new band

Donna Grantis at The Current's broadcast tent outside Paisley Park, April 2016 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Donna Grantis, well-known as a member of Prince’s band 3RDEYEGIRL, has announced a new project.

The guitarist will be performing with her new local band for the first time with two shows on Aug. 4 at the Dakota Jazz Club. The group features JT Bates on drums, Bryan Nichols on keys, Cody McKinney on bass, and renowned tabla player Suphala.

“Prior to playing with Prince,” Grantis told The Current this spring, “I had a jazz fusion instrumental trio, and the last group I was jamming in with Prince was sort of like a funk fusion group with MonoNeon on bass. We really stretched out a lot of funk songs and took them to some really interesting places. What I’m doing now is sort of an electric jazz thing, influenced by all of those things.”

Grantis, who has also played with New Power Generation, became a member of 3RDEYEGIRL when Prince formed the band in 2012. The Toronto native moved to Minneapolis earlier this year; her partner Trevor Guy, who also worked closely with Prince, is a key figure at Paisley Park. For more on Grantis and her work with Prince, check out her recent Theft of the Dial.