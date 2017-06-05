Chastity Brown celebrates ‘Silhouette of Sirens’ at the Fitzgerald

A sold-out Fitzgerald Theater crowd hung on Chastity Brown‘s every note on Friday night as she celebrated the release of her Red House Records debut, Silhouette of Sirens. “I’m so touched to see y’all here,” Brown said during the encore, clearly inspired by the energy of the adoring audience. She was joined on stage by her longtime collaborator Robert Mulrennan, who co-wrote many of the songs on Silhouette of Sirens; plus guitarist Luke Enyeart, pianist deVon Gray, drummer Greg Schutte, bassist Jim Anton, vocalist Mari Fitch, and string players Michelle Kinney, Laura Harada, and Melissa Matthews.

Seaberg, a Twin Cities band comprising multi-instrumentalist Taylor Seaberg, bassist Justin Halverson, and drummer Jay Weiler, opened the show.

Chastity Brown

Seaberg