Friday Five: 10-year-old rapper Khit Kat, Hippo Campus, and more new Minnesota music videos

A Minneapolis edition of Friday Fire Cypher kicked off over Soundset weekend with Sway Calloway. Sway in the Morning broadcasted live from Icehouse, with a rap relay featuring some of your favorite locals including BDotCroc, Juice Lord, Kaleem The Dream, and many more. “Is he a hyena?” Sway asked the crowd, using his signature term for a great rapper.

If you don’t have time to watch the whole cypher, you at least have to check out Khit Kat, the 10-year-old who spit a memorable freestyle live that morning. “Be great,” Calloway told Kat, “Walk in your greatness.” She’s a hyena in our book.

Hippo Campus, “Western Kids”

For this track from their debut full-length, Landmark, Hippo Campus get together with Najeeb Tarazi, previous Pixar technical director (Cars 2, Monsters University, Toy Story 3) to create a 3D, virtual reality music video. Learn more about the 3D software used in the music video over at the Creators blog.

Andy Cook, “Don’t Drink The Water”

Andy Cook turns up the amps for “Don’t Drink the Water,” a song you can hear live when he plays Icehouse next Wednesday (June 21) with Jennie Lawless and Sleeping Jesus. The video, directed by Mariah Crabb, features footage from the recording of his In Space EP. Watch for appearances by Jourdan Myers, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Al Church, and Zach Brose — and stick around for the Easter-egg ending.

RONiiA, “Beg”

A new video for RONiiA’s Sisters track “Beg” depicts an ominous situation past the cinder-block outfield wall on a baseball diamond in the Dominican Republic. Drew Bienemann directs.

The Pour Organs, “Drug Wizard”

The Pour Organs go down to the river and meet a Gopher State Skeksis in a new clip for “Drug Wizard.” If we’re lucky, they’ll reenact this battle onstage tonight at the 331, where they’re playing a release show for their debut EP, Church and Destroy.

Mark Mallman, “Minneapolis On 25 Pianos”

A bonus sixth video: there are currently 25 public pianos arrayed across Minneapolis as part of the city’s “Pianos on Parade” program. For this new rendition of his song “Minneapolis,” Mark Mallman plays every one of them.

Erianna Jiles and Jay Gabler contributed to this feature.