Friday Five: FREEWIFI, Ashley DuBose, and more new Minnesota music videos

FREEWIFI, "Ego"

Sponsor

Sponsor

FREEWIFI, “Ego”

Say hey to one of Minnesota’s hottest crews. FREEWIFI — Tha Rift, J. Plaza, and Daddy Dinero — just signed with Rostrum Records and played Soundset 2017. “We are three different MCs from different walks of life, but we connected through social media and phones before we connected in person,” Tha Rift said. In their first-ever crew video, they hit the neighborhood and show off; “Look at my watch/ Look at my chain,” goes the hook (produced by Angelo Bombay). But it’s no surprise they’re on their ego these days. After their accomplishments, who wouldn’t be?

Ashley DuBose, “Relax (feat. BdotCroc)”

Most party songs presage “a night you won’t remember,” but Ashley DuBose and crew would rather keep their memories intact. They’re all about friends and fun in “Relax,” a joyful, smooth cookout chronicle directed by DuBose, Ben Hughes, and Brian Few, Jr.

Dan Wilson, “Home” (Dierks Bentley cover)

Dan Wilson (Semisonic, Trip Shakespeare) has been songwriting with greats for years. On his forthcoming album Re-Covered, which comes out August 4, he’ll share his own takes on the songs that helped make Adele, Taylor Swift, and others famous; in the meantime, enjoy this lyric video of “Home,” featuring calligraphy by Wilson himself. For more background on Re-Covered, plus Wilson’s version of “Someone Like You,” listen to a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1.

Candid Kid, “Lips”

Minneapolis band Candid Kid (Benjamin Muller, Tanner Uselmann, Cooper Doten, and Reese Kling) recently shared “Lips” from their new EP Blush. Check out the video ahead of their June 8 release show at the 7th Street Entry.

Ben Vanden Boogaard, “POGU”

Singer/songwriter Ben Vanden Boogaard is in the middle of a series called “10 in 10” — that is, 10 music videos in 10 months. He started with the mesmerizing “Still” and Dear Evan Hansen-reminiscent “Right For Me”, and he’s just shared the harder-rocking “POGU” (which stands for “Pains Of Growing Up”). This one goes out to recent grads.