Friday Five: The Cactus Blossoms, Nobody Kid, and more new Minnesota music videos

The Cactus Blossoms, "Mississippi"

Fresh off their performance on Showtime’s new season of Twin Peaks, Minnesotan brothers the Cactus Blossoms float in the velvety, cold waters of the Mississippi. Directed by Sarah Jean Shervin.

Nobody Kid, “First Transmission”

Chris Koza’s new project Nobody Kid sees him exploring synthpop territory, prying bouncy hooks into truly clever songs. Kate Casanova, a local artist and Koza’s wife, directs and edits the trippy music video; Nobody Kid’s first album, Off the Screen, is planned to drop on July 14.

Maple & Beech, “Cavers (Live)”

Frequent Friday Fivers Maple & Beech follow up their “Cavers” video and album RUNDAWDAW with a live performance in the Skeleton Room in St. Cloud. Video by Jon Klaye.

Jessica Manning, “Wither (Live)”

Jessica Manning‘s voice is a main attraction of her music, so to hear it at the forefront of this Pony Rug video is a joy.

Miles Graves, “Nothin’ To It (feat. Destiny Roberts)”

Locals Miles Graves and Destiny Roberts team up in this vibey video.