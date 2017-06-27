Hear the first songs from all-star all-Minnesota ‘Pet Sounds’ cover album

Twin Cities experimental synth-pop artist and producer Austin Carson — otherwise known as YYY — is working on a re-imagined Pet Sounds cover album with the help of local Minnesota artists. The project, fittingly titled A Tribute to The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, was first announced back in late May. A star-studded list of local musicians have also been named as contributors on the upcoming album, including deM atlaS, Al Church, P.O.S, Lydia Liza, Fort Wilson Riot, Devata Daun, Elle PF, and more. Although the album won’t be released until July 12, a few singles off the anticipated album have already been released.

A futuristic version of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” was released on May 23 featuring vocals by deM atlaS. The iconic, lighthearted organ intro in the original Beach Boys recording received an update in YYY’s reimagined cover, with synth substituting for organ. The powerful vocals of deM atlaS add a forceful tone to the track, with the dreamily intricate synth providing a soothing contrast.

A cover of “That’s Not Me” has also been made available, this one more closely following the original.

The first video for the project has also now debuted. The video is for the song “Hang On To Your Ego,” featuring vocals from Lydia Liza and Cool Moon. The “Hang On To Your Ego” video depicts a welcome-home party for a seemingly cult-like group, complete with confetti, balloons, and even a pillow fight. The trippy party scene provides the perfect visual for the upbeat cover, with steel drums for instrumental color.

According to YYY’s facebook page, all proceeds from the album will be donated to Planned Parenthood. YYY and guest artists from the album are playing a release show at Icehouse on July 19.

Lillian Speakman is a recent graduate from Hamline University.