Hüsker Dü roll out official skateboard, wristwatch, and more merchandise

Deck design for Hüsker Dü skateboard

Sponsor

Sponsor

The music world was all abuzz in 2015 when it was announced that the three members of Hüsker Dü — Bob Mould, Greg Norton, and Grant Hart — had met with the intent of creating a band website. The news came as a shock for a few reasons.

The first was that up until that point there had been little news about the band since they broke up in 1988, besides the release of live album The Living End in 1994. Another reason for surprise was the fact that for the nearly 30 years that Hüsker Dü had been disbanded, the members had been known to often be at odds with each other. The sudden cooperation raised hopes for a reunion, but those hopes were dashed when the band members clarified they were creating the website solely to sell merchandise.

When the online store first launched, the selection was limited. Fans could choose from just six different t-shirts. In just under two years though, the selection of Hüsker Dü licensed items has grown to far surpass the six options offered in the early days. Today, the site boasts two pages’ worth of apparel. The apparel still only consists of t-shirts, but there are now 17 different designs to choose from, including a t-shirt featuring the album cover of Warehouse: Songs and Stories — the final studio album by the band, which was released 30 years ago. Along with apparel, fans can also purchase other accessories in the form of buttons and stickers.

Not only have Hüsker Dü revamped their existing merchandise, but they’ve also added a few surprises. Apparel, stickers and buttons are pretty standard when it comes to band merchandise, but not many bands sell their own branded skateboards. That’s right, you can now purchase your very own Hüsker Dü skateboard. The boards are produced here in the U.S. and are made of maple plywood. They come in blue and feature the classic band logo in silver on the bottom of the board.

If skateboarding isn’t your thing, but you still want to show off your love for Hüsker Dü in a less conventional way, have no fear. Vannen Watches and Atom Age Industries are teaming up to create a limited edition Hüsker Dü Warehouse: Songs and Stories watch to commemorate the album’s 30th anniversary. Pre-orders for the $60 limited edition watch will begin on July 7 at 10 a.m. So far, this is the only information about the watches that has been released, but more information has been promised to come.

An official Hüsker Dü watch?! OK, then. pic.twitter.com/aDrIMkGt3B — Erik Thompson (@eriktmpls) June 27, 2017

Lillian Speakman is a recent graduate from Hamline University.