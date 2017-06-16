Listen: unreleased Prince track “Father’s Song”

Ahead of the Purple Rain reissue due out next week, another track from Prince’s vault has been made available for streaming.

The instrumental track “Father’s Song” was originally intended to be included in the Purple Rain movie, Pitchfork reports. About 90 seconds of the song made it into the film, and other parts were re-purposed for the track “Computer Blue.” The five-minute studio take starts out slowly on piano and layers on synth parts, producing an ethereal sound.

“Father’s Song” is one of 11 unreleased tracks included as a bonus disc in the Purple Rain reissue, due out June 23. Previously, Warner Bros. and NPG Records have released “Electric Intercourse” and a medley of “Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden.” The reissue comes in deluxe and expanded deluxe packages, which both include the original, remastered album and a disc of unreleased tracks — transferred from Paisley Park’s stereo masters and remastered by engineer Bernie Grundman, who worked on the original album. The expanded version also includes single edits and B-sides. Full track lists for each disc can be found here.