Local Current to celebrate Prince on June 7 with 59 of his best party songs

A mural of 57 Princes by Erin Sayer and Liseli Polivka, photographed in progress at the Northeast Minneapolis gallery Studio A in spring 2016. (via 57Princes on Facebook)

This Wednesday, June 7, marks the 59th anniversary of Prince’s birth.

While recognizing that Prince himself did not celebrate his birthday in his later years, we know that many people (including his sister, who’s promising a “big surprise”) will be thinking of the late legend on this day, and so Andrea Swensson and I have assembled a list of 59 upbeat Prince songs that showcase his wide-ranging genius. We hope you’ll join us from noon to shortly before 5:00 p.m. as we play the songs and celebrate the music on our Local Current stream.

Local Current is our stream of Minnesota music. You can listen on our website, on the MPR Radio app, or on 89.3 HD2 in the Twin Cities metro area. Keep watching thecurrent.org for special stories and features about Prince throughout the day — and you’ll hear extra Prince all day long on The Current as well.