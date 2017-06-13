Music News: Artists remember Orlando

A reveller waves a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on June 30, 2013 (RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Musicians share condolences one year later

One year after Orlando’s Pulse nightclub became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the arts community used Twitter to express their condolences and remembrances. Elsewhere in the #loveisloveislove hashtag, LGBTQ+ people and allies wished each other happy Pride celebrations; offline, Florida’s Orange County government building unveiled a giant rainbow flag. (Billboard; AP)

A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning.

Thinking about you today Orlando.

Always. #Pulse — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2017

This was the speech in my pocket a year ago today.

Thanks to @cguadano for finding it and framing it as a gift yesterday.#LoveisLoveisLove pic.twitter.com/Fz1TvGMGYv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2017

LCD Soundsystem announce Brooklyn residency, but not vinyl reissues

The same day Rolling Stone called their 2011 MSG date one of the best 50 concerts of the last 50 years, LCD Soundsystem announced they’ll be playing seven dates at 1,800-capacity club Brooklyn Steel (from June 16-24). The reunited electronic-rockers also made headlines when Rhino Records announced they’d be reissuing vinyl on behalf of the band. But within hours, frontperson James Murphy rebuffed the claims: “Just buy the records from DFA [Records],” he wrote, “like you have been able to for years.” (Pitchfork; Pitchfork)

James Brown, Gladys Knight and the Pips inducted to R&B Hall of Fame

The Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame’s fifth class was inducted on Sunday night. James Brown, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Patti LaBelle, Isaac Hayes, the Marvelettes, and several other musicians joined already-inducted greats such as Whitney Houston, the Supremes, and Prince. (Billboard)

Sesame Street songwriter’s estate makes $580,000 for charity

When songwriter Tony Geiss passed away in 2011, he left no obvious beneficiaries, so estate professionals had a hard time knowing where to send royalty money. His catalog, which includes cuts like “Elmo’s Song” (which led to “Elmo’s World”), “Abby’s Flying Fairy School,” and dozens of other Sesame Street tunes, made $108,500 in 2016 from synch licensing and different forms of royalties. So Royalty Exchange, an online marketplace and auction platform, put it up for auction. The $580,000 that top bidder “David G.” paid for the song bundle will be divvied up among 10 charities (including Doctors Without Borders and the New York Public Library) and net him profits for the next 64 years. (Billboard)

Childish Gambino, Erykah Badu, the Roots to join Dave Chapelle at Radio City Music Hall

Comedian Dave Chappelle will welcome some special guests to his 10-show residency at Radio City Music Hall this August. Soundset 2016 performers the Roots will take August 1-4, while R&B icon Erykah Badu, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, “Redbone” singer Childish Gambino (a.k.a. actor/comedian Donald Glover), and a handful of others will appear for one night each. (Billboard)

New Cooper

Shock rocker Alice Cooper will release an album called Paranormal on July 28. While the first disc holds ten new songs with the current Alice Cooper band, a bonus disc will include six live recordings as well as two songs from recent sessions with the original Alice Cooper band.

Titus Andronicus, Tove Styrke to play Shadow of the City 2017

Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff grew up in New Jersey, and now that his career has gone worldwide, he’s decided to run a festival back home. For his third annual Shadow of the City, the fun. member/Lorde collaborator has recruited Khalid, Brian Fallon of the Gaslight Anthem, Brick + Mortar, and more. Both Bleachers and their tourmate Tove Styrke will also perform at the festival, which takes place on September 10 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Pitchfork)