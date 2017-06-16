Music News: Lorde releases sophomore album; Seger hits streaming services

Lorde has released her sophomore album Melodrama to rave reviews, with Pitchfork naming it the Best New Album. Having already announced an international tour, she unveiled North American stops today — including a March 23, 2018 show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The 20-year-old pop star has also made waves with her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday, with her confirmation that she’s been reviewing onion rings on a secret Instagram account and a stellar performance of her single, “Perfect Places.”

New music video from Arcade Fire

Having announced a new album and North American tour, Arcade Fire have released their new single, “Creature Comfort” — along with a strobe lit music video. Infinite Content, the band’s first album in four years, is due out July 28. The single “Everything Now” hit No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart earlier this spring.

Smiths celebrate 31st anniversary of The Queen is Dead

Commemorating the 31st anniversary of the 1986 seminal album The Queen Is Dead, the Smiths have reissued two versions of the album’s title track on vinyl. “Head to record shops everywhere today,” the band says on Facebook, for a four-track, 12-inch vinyl or a two-track, seven-inch picture disc.

Dan Auerbach featured on Cars 3 soundtrack

Disney has released a new track by Dan Auerbach from the upcoming Pixar film Cars 3. The Black Keys frontman released his newest solo album, Waiting on a Song, earlier this month (and chatted with David Safar about it earlier this year). In a similar vein of his bright and bouncy single “Shine on Me,” the Cars 3 tune “Run that Race” is filled with optimism and catchy hooks.

Bob Seger hits streaming services

After a years-long holdout, 13 of Bob Seger’s albums are now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Slacker Radio and Napster. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Seger said the unavailability of his music was an issue involving his manager and Capitol Records. “I wish people could get any song at any time,” he told the magazine. As noted by Rolling Stone, his earlier albums (including Noah, Mongrel, Brand New Morning, Smokin’ O.P’s, Back In ‘72 and Seven) are still out of print, and any album since 1991’s The Fire Inside is still unavailable online, though some may be added in the future.

Seger will also tour the country with his Silver Bullet Band this summer, though no Minnesota dates have been announced.