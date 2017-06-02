Local Current Blog

Musicians posing with doughnuts: A Glam Doll gallery

by Lillian Speakman ·
Co-owners Teresa Fox (left) and Arwyn Birch at Glam Doll Donuts on Eat Street in 2014. Photo by Bridget Bennett for MPR.

Along with their retro shop design and generously stuffed pastries, Glam Doll Donuts is also known for creating distinctive star-shaped doughnuts replicating the exterior of First Avenue. These special treats are often delivered backstage for artists performing at the iconic Minneapolis venue, doubling as advertising for the four-year-old brand when the artists inevitably share snaps of the delicacies. In honor of National Doughnut Day, here are some examples of musicians cheesing it up with their personalized Glam Doll donuts.

 

 

Reb's in the house, donut stylee @zachy_farms #thechroniclesofzachary #rebelution #daysixteen

A post shared by Eric Hirschhorn (@rabbicultjah) on

 

Mainroom.

A post shared by Jen Whittier (@jen867_53o9) on

 

I kissed a boy but i liked it

A post shared by Patrick Bertoletti (@deepdisheats) on

 

 

A post shared by Scott Schoenbeck (@ssbeck) on

 

Hey now!!!! 😍 thank you @glamdolldonuts !

A post shared by Nick Jordan Meyerson (@njordanmusic) on

 

 

@harmarsuperstar #soldoutdonut at #firstavenue

A post shared by chris holmes (@ashtarchris) on

 

#tbt to Tuesday when @chetfaker ate his specially made Glam Star @firstavenue

A post shared by Glam Doll Donuts (@glamdolldonuts) on

 

Lillian Speakman is a senior at Hamline University and a DJ for HU Radio.