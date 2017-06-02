Musicians posing with doughnuts: A Glam Doll gallery
Along with their retro shop design and generously stuffed pastries, Glam Doll Donuts is also known for creating distinctive star-shaped doughnuts replicating the exterior of First Avenue. These special treats are often delivered backstage for artists performing at the iconic Minneapolis venue, doubling as advertising for the four-year-old brand when the artists inevitably share snaps of the delicacies. In honor of National Doughnut Day, here are some examples of musicians cheesing it up with their personalized Glam Doll donuts.
Happy national donut day! Thanks to the wonderful @GlamDollDonuts for these beauties! 🍩🌟🍩🌟🍩 pic.twitter.com/0PU7qIJOeA
— Oh Wonder (@OhWonderMusic) June 4, 2016
.@FirstAvenue knows the way to my ❤️!!! Thank you for an AMAZING two nights + these incredible @GlamDollDonuts! 🍩😋 pic.twitter.com/OsoSZ3liex
— ZZ Ward (@ZZWard) September 29, 2015
@GlamDollDonuts this was appreciated. Cc @flooziesduo pic.twitter.com/GabfNn2WGk
— j u l i a (@JuliaBudge) February 22, 2015
Thanks @GlamDollDonuts !!!! 💖🍩💖 pic.twitter.com/q8Ph4v09bu
— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 18, 2015
That’s one helluva doughnut. (@FirstAvenue) pic.twitter.com/T4zFu2HMrV
— CHVRCHΞS (@CHVRCHES) June 5, 2014
Crescent Moon of @killthevultures and @AndrewBroder pose with a self-titled @GlamDollDonuts pastry, flag @totallyGNP pic.twitter.com/o8GBQTrnt2
— F I X (@ftoitox) August 30, 2015
Never know who might drop in at @GlamDollDonuts. Here’s Minneapolis rocker, @MarkMallman, picking up his piano donut pic.twitter.com/nE4bYMyqWH
— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) August 21, 2015
@_LAZERBEAK_ @killthevultures @ftoitox @NoBirdSing
Thank you for validating our show with pastries! @GlamDollDonuts pic.twitter.com/ieEM0VKNsP
— F I X (@ftoitox) December 12, 2015
Lillian Speakman is a senior at Hamline University and a DJ for HU Radio.