Newly remastered edition of Hüsker Dü’s ‘Everything Falls Apart’ now available to stream

Sponsor

Sponsor

The reissue record label Numero Group has digitally released a newly remastered edition of an album by local punk/alternative rock legends Hüsker Dü. The album in question is Everything Falls Apart, Hüsker Dü’s debut studio album which was originally released in 1983. The release comes as yet another teaser for a much larger Hüsker Dü project Numero Group is suspected to be working on.

The Chicago-based, archival record label got its start in 2003 with a specific mission in mind. The label strives to research, preserve, and restore obscure recordings and ephemera, especially ones that only received minimal commercial success. Numero Group has released several genre-specific series — such as Eccentric Soul, a collection of recovered soul labels. Their 2013 compilation Purple Snow, along with Secret Stash’s Twin Cities Funk & Soul, helped inspire a new surge of interest in local soul and R&B from the 1960s and ’70s.

For a while now, Numero Group has been dropping hints about an extensive Hüsker Dü project the label claims to be working on. The label released a reissue of Hüsker Dü’s debut single, “Statues,” in 2013 as a Record Store Day limited-edition release, but up until now hadn’t gone any further with the the band’s catalog. The first mention of this new project reportedly happened in September 2016 when the label tweeted a picture of what looks like a Hüsker Dü demo tape with the caption, “Seven years in the making. It begins.”

Seven years in the making. It begins. pic.twitter.com/N7XhZ9ZXUY — Numero Group (@numerogroup) September 17, 2016

Since the September tweet, there have been several other cryptic social media hints in the form of pictures of Hüsker Dü ephemera – including live tapes, old band photos, record sleeves and even a photo of a box full of what looked to be master tapes for New Day Rising. All of these have led fans to believe that Numero Group may in fact be working on a Hüsker Dü box set.

While fans are hopeful, it seems that Bob Mould is less optimistic about the prospect of reissues of some of the band’s more classic records such as their 1984 landmark album Zen Arcade, which celebrated 30 years back in 2014. In an interview from September 2016, Mould cited complications with the band’s former label, SST Records, as well as continued issues with former bandmates as reasons reissues of certain albums would be difficult. However, Mould did also offer some hope for fans, mentioning that “everybody is working on behalf of all the three band members as far as possible projects.”

The jury is still out however on what the project really entails and Numero Group remains vague in their postings about their Hüsker Dü enterprise. In the Facebook announcement of the digital release of the remastered Everything Falls Apart, Numero Group did admit that they were getting closer to announcing the project.

As we inch closer to announcing our first Hüsker Dü project, why not bide your time with this fresh remaster of Everything Falls Apart? Posted by Numero Group on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Until the secret is revealed though, fans can enjoy streaming the newly remastered Everything Falls Apart on Spotify or purchase the digital download of the reissued album on Amazon.

Lillian Speakman is a recent graduate from Hamline University.