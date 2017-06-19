Local Current Blog

Peers and fans pay tribute to Sonny Knight

by Lillian Speakman ·
Add a comment
Sonny Knight at The Current's Minnesota State Fair booth in 2015 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The legendary soul singer Sonny Knight died on Saturday, June 17 at the age of 69. Knight had been diagnosed with cancer just earlier this year and was on a break from performing to undergo and recover from chemotherapy. Knight is remembered by many as a powerful vocalist, dynamic entertainer, and an all-around wonderful individual. Since his passing, many friends and fans have been taking to social media to share their grief, as well as memories of the charismatic singer. The following are some heartfelt tributes to the late Sonny Knight.

I've had the joy of working with many awesome folks and this weekend, I heard then news of Sonny leaving us. A got to…

Posted by Gabriel Douglas on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about Sonny Knight this morning. Such a charismatic front man with command, absolutely no fear, and a…

Posted by Alex Piazza on Saturday, June 17, 2017

My heart is aching today. Sonny Knight was the man. Pure talent, energy, Soul, one of Minnesota's greatest. And funny…

Posted by Cameron Kinghorn on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Sonny's recent revival was an inspiration to all Minnesota musicians — he was not only a top notch performer but also a…

Posted by Hymie's Vintage Records on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Rest In Peace Sonny Knight. Glad that Sonny got to be recognized for the great singer that he was in the last few years. A really nice man. Took this 07-19-14 Longfellow Roots, Rock & Blues Festival.

Posted by Tom Smith on Saturday, June 17, 2017

I loved Sonny Knight. I really did.He made me believe you could do anything, at any age.Thank goodness his dream of…

Posted by Teri Barr on Saturday, June 17, 2017

RIP Sonny… it was such a pleasure to work and chat with you, with all the radio interviews and DJing before your live performances. Very inspiring that it was never too late for you.

Posted by Miguel Vargas on Saturday, June 17, 2017

We will miss you Sonny. 4 years ago, I had just gotten my first camera, no idea how to use it, and wanted to test my…

Posted by David Tullis on Saturday, June 17, 2017

We have had the honor and pleasure of playing with Sonny Knight and his band several times over the years. He's always…

Posted by The Jimmys on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Thank you Sonny, for all you brought to us and your fans. We were lucky to have you play here. Our condolences to your family, friends and fans.

Posted by Electric Fetus on Saturday, June 17, 2017

I am beyond sad. My Brother in Arms and fellow musician Sonny Knight is dead. RIP Sonny.

Posted by Ronn Easton on Saturday, June 17, 2017

It was an absolute honor and a joy to have worked with Sonny Knight and the Secret Stash Records crew on the Minnesota…

Posted by Mark Gehring on Monday, June 19, 2017

Sonny Knight was an incredible artist, an undeniable talent, and a wonderful man. His shows at the Dakota always had…

Posted by Dakota Jazz Club and Restaurant on Saturday, June 17, 2017