Peers and fans pay tribute to Sonny Knight

Sonny Knight at The Current's Minnesota State Fair booth in 2015 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

The legendary soul singer Sonny Knight died on Saturday, June 17 at the age of 69. Knight had been diagnosed with cancer just earlier this year and was on a break from performing to undergo and recover from chemotherapy. Knight is remembered by many as a powerful vocalist, dynamic entertainer, and an all-around wonderful individual. Since his passing, many friends and fans have been taking to social media to share their grief, as well as memories of the charismatic singer. The following are some heartfelt tributes to the late Sonny Knight.

I've had the joy of working with many awesome folks and this weekend, I heard then news of Sonny leaving us. A got to… Posted by Gabriel Douglas on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about Sonny Knight this morning. Such a charismatic front man with command, absolutely no fear, and a… Posted by Alex Piazza on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of Sonny Knight. A great singer & a kind man—Grateful I had opportunity to write about his talents. RIP, Sonny.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ikK2fOpMj — Erik Thompson (@eriktmpls) June 17, 2017

My heart is aching today. Sonny Knight was the man. Pure talent, energy, Soul, one of Minnesota's greatest. And funny… Posted by Cameron Kinghorn on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Heartbroken that we’ve lost Sonny Knight. An incredible voice and talent, and a truly kind-hearted man. I will miss him deeply. pic.twitter.com/cWLNBqbULT — Andrea Swensson (@SlingshotAnnie) June 17, 2017

RIP Sonny Knight. @BoogalooSonny was the Twin Cities’ true soul man. — Jon Bream (@jonbream) June 17, 2017

Sonny's recent revival was an inspiration to all Minnesota musicians — he was not only a top notch performer but also a… Posted by Hymie's Vintage Records on Saturday, June 17, 2017

So so sad to hear that #SonnyKnight has passed away. Such mixed emotions this weekend. Looking for more music and … https://t.co/KiGqYymp7U pic.twitter.com/u6rsioMxkF — Nate Ryan (@nateryanphoto) June 17, 2017

Rest In Peace Sonny Knight. Glad that Sonny got to be recognized for the great singer that he was in the last few years. A really nice man. Took this 07-19-14 Longfellow Roots, Rock & Blues Festival. Posted by Tom Smith on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Great and humble showman, thanks for the advice and support. See you on that big tour in the sky. #sonnyknight #sonnyknightandthelakers 🙏🏾comfort for the grieving. A post shared by Jayanthi Kyle (@dotfrofeather) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

RIP Sonny Knight. Thanks for the music 🎶 #legend https://t.co/zS09s99IV9 — Mpls Craft Market (@mplscraftmkt) June 17, 2017

We lost another musical treasure. Sonny Knight was the real. Love and thoughts to his family, Gina, Anica, Dutchie. 💜💜💜 — chanceYork (@Chancey_Crunch) June 17, 2017

I loved Sonny Knight. I really did.He made me believe you could do anything, at any age.Thank goodness his dream of… Posted by Teri Barr on Saturday, June 17, 2017

So sad about Sonny Knight … such an immense talent and a wonderful human being. 😢 https://t.co/yRDV3VLtd8 — Luke Taylor (@LukeTaylorMN) June 17, 2017

RIP Sonny Knight. I just found this picture from Beer Dabbler 2014 where he was hanging out with @mayorcoleman. pic.twitter.com/NWc7EWPoa9 — Barb Abney (@BarbAbney) June 17, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Sonny Knight. We’re thankful to have had such a talented soul grace our stage. pic.twitter.com/CGXV7dtPXE — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) June 17, 2017

RIP Sonny… it was such a pleasure to work and chat with you, with all the radio interviews and DJing before your live performances. Very inspiring that it was never too late for you. Posted by Miguel Vargas on Saturday, June 17, 2017

We mourn the loss of our friend Sonny Knight of @BoogalooSonny and will think of him and his family as we start the festival this week. — TC Jazz Festival (@tcjazzfestival) June 19, 2017

RIP Sonny Knight

He was a good man.https://t.co/IRkpzRVRNo — T E K 🌐 (@Tekhiphop) June 17, 2017

One year and a week ago we got the opportunity to experience this immense talent. RIP Sonny Knight. https://t.co/4N5GvorbOw #ripsonnyknight pic.twitter.com/Nn1FoNVFYS — Isthmus (@isthmus) June 17, 2017

We will miss you Sonny. 4 years ago, I had just gotten my first camera, no idea how to use it, and wanted to test my… Posted by David Tullis on Saturday, June 17, 2017

So sorry to hear of Sonny Knight’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and bandmates. pic.twitter.com/BP1r0IfGGX — McNallySmith (@mcnallysmith) June 17, 2017

Oh man, RIP to Sonny Knight. A class act. 💛 — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) June 17, 2017

Rest in peace, Sonny Knighthttps://t.co/TFRLJdTIjO — Fifth Element (@fifthelementRSE) June 17, 2017

We have had the honor and pleasure of playing with Sonny Knight and his band several times over the years. He's always… Posted by The Jimmys on Saturday, June 17, 2017

RIP Sonny Knight. Another great Minnesota artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/IsEwVbslCX — Mallory Edwards (@Darl1ngN1kk1) June 19, 2017

Thank you Sonny, for all you brought to us and your fans. We were lucky to have you play here. Our condolences to your family, friends and fans. Posted by Electric Fetus on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Been in a weird funk ever since learning about @BoogalooSonny passing. I’ll never forget seeing him groove the @RedHerringDLH. What a soul. — Erin Welch (@ErinWelch23) June 18, 2017

Wow, we lost a giant in the music world today. #restinpower #sonnyknightandthelakers #sonnyknight #minneapolis #minnesota A post shared by Humans Win! (@humanswin) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Rest in peace Sonny Knight. You made Minneapolis fun. Summer nights won’t be the same without you swinging the stage — Genetic Drift (@generic_drift) June 18, 2017

I am beyond sad. My Brother in Arms and fellow musician Sonny Knight is dead. RIP Sonny. Posted by Ronn Easton on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Love this pic of Sonny Knight tearing it up at SXSW 2014 by @tonynelsonphoto. Our obit on the great MN soul man: https://t.co/3NvRj7TpAR pic.twitter.com/jT6oQZymlB — C. Riemenschneider (@ChrisRstrib) June 18, 2017

RIP to one of the funk/soul legends – Sonny Knight. Our condolences to his family, friends & all at @SecretStashMPLS https://t.co/wXqQBteAFZ pic.twitter.com/WNxgU30hgf — Press Junkie PR (@PressJunkiePR) June 18, 2017

Rest in peace forever Sonny Knight. Sincere condolences to family and friends.

He was a damn good showman and a down to earth human being. — ntrh (@grovelandworld) June 18, 2017

It was an absolute honor and a joy to have worked with Sonny Knight and the Secret Stash Records crew on the Minnesota… Posted by Mark Gehring on Monday, June 19, 2017

It was an honor to meet @BoogalooSonny. RIP Sonny Knight. A talented performer and and a great guy. This is after his Humboldt Park show. pic.twitter.com/Y9Jlc4lMzT — Dr. Sushi (@DrSushiWMSE) June 18, 2017

RIP Sonny Knight. May you have extracted maximum joy from your late-breaking, all-too-brief turn in the spotlight. — Doug Dillaman (@dillamonster) June 18, 2017

Thank you, Sonny Knight. You were one of the best. https://t.co/AvIAYYYYFT — InterStateFC (@InterStateFC) June 18, 2017

Ride on brother. RIP Sonny Knight. His legacy lives on! https://t.co/NFZJCg3iWS — Corey Medina (@Medz777) June 17, 2017

Sad to hear about Sonny Knight, always put on a hell of a show. — Dan Doherty (@DangerDoherty) June 17, 2017

Sonny Knight was an incredible artist, an undeniable talent, and a wonderful man. His shows at the Dakota always had… Posted by Dakota Jazz Club and Restaurant on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Peace to the God Sonny Knight of Sonny Knight & The Lakers. Rest easy, Sonny. pic.twitter.com/as217tMTvV — Foodie Tang (@EgyptoKnuckles) June 17, 2017

Lemme hear you say YEAH! RIP Sonny Knight ♥️https://t.co/z4sevxp0pI — Leif 🍁 Brostrom (@leiftheviking) June 17, 2017

RIP Sonny Knight :( Another musician gone too soon. — Jenifer Kramer (@ChestnutCrested) June 17, 2017