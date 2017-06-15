Poliça and s t a r g a z e release Steve Reich adaptation in Eaux Claires lead-up

Channy Leaneagh of Poliça performs with s t a r g a z e at the Fitzgerald Theater on Nov. 18, 2016. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Minneapolis techno-pop band Poliça and the Berlin-based orchestra s t a r g a z e have been collaborating for over a year, and will take their collaboration to the Lake Eaux Lune stage tomorrow afternoon at Eaux Claires. This week, they’ve released a new 20-minute performance on 12″ vinyl.

This first of two collaborative records is called Bruise Blood: Reimagining Steve Reich’s Music for Pieces of Wood. According to record label Totally Gross National Product, the piece finds the groups starting with minimalist composer Steve Reich’s Music for Pieces of Wood as a point of departure and then “corrupting its polyrhythms.” The music plays on one side of the 12″; the other side of the record has a decorative etching.

Under the auspices of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series, Poliça and s t a r g a z e spent several months creating Music For the Long Emergency, which they played live last November at the Fitzgerald Theater and will be performing again at Eaux Claires. The piece was inspired by The Long Emergency, a book by James Kunstler that speaks to themes of science, technology, social change, and the future. The St. Paul concert also included a performance of the Reich adaptation.

Be prepared for surprises at Eaux Claires and beyond, as the two forward-thinking groups continue their partnership. “That’s the joy of being on stage,” said Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh at the Fitzgerald show. “I can do something unexpected.”