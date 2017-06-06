Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson shares family photos, promises a ‘big surprise’ on June 7

Photos posted to social media by Tyka Nelson offer a rare glimpse into Prince's family life

“What do U get when U mix Empire with Kingdom Come?”

That’s the riddle being posed by Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, who has been using her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts to tease a “big surprise” that will be revealed on Wednesday, June 7. Prince was born on that date 59 years ago, and many of Tyka’s photos offer an unprecedented glimpse into his childhood and their life as a family.

In one photo, Prince can be seen wearing a purple jacket and ruffled blouse from the 1999 and Purple Rain era, planting a kiss on his mother Mattie Baker’s cheek. In another, Prince and Tyka’s father, the musician John Nelson, leans against a grand piano next to a framed photo of Prince in high school.

And in perhaps the earliest photo ever shared publicly of Prince, a two-year-old baby Nelson stands in front of his childhood home at 915 Logan Ave. N. in North Minneapolis (a house that’s since been torn down and replaced) as his pregnant mother stands in the foreground. The photograph is dated May 1960, the month Tyka was born.

Hey, The Big Surprise will be announced 2morrow!! Thank u for following me! One Final hint: Can u guess how many people are in this picture and who they R? Much Luv! ~Tyka A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

So what do these hints have to do with Empire (not to mention Kingdom Come)? It would appear that the former plays into the surprise quite significantly, as additional photos show Tyka Nelson and her husband, Maurice Phillips, are shown posing with various cast members from Empire at a rooftop party. Season three of the show just wrapped up on May 24, and the show has been teasing previews of the fourth season, which returns to FOX this fall.

See more of Tyka’s teasers below:

My family SO PROUD Of them!!!! A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Hey Y'all…BIG Surprise announced This Week! Worth the Wait..Hints below..Stay Blessed ~Tyka pic.twitter.com/j9cbEtCTwt — Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson) June 5, 2017

Can u guess which one is me & Princes mom? A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Another one of brothers greeting cards lol A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

My son & Tony…can u guess which ones are part of the surprise A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

