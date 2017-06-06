Local Current Blog

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson shares family photos, promises a ‘big surprise’ on June 7

by Andrea Swensson ·
4
Photos posted to social media by Tyka Nelson offer a rare glimpse into Prince's family life

“What do U get when U mix Empire with Kingdom Come?”

That’s the riddle being posed by Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, who has been using her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts to tease a “big surprise” that will be revealed on Wednesday, June 7. Prince was born on that date 59 years ago, and many of Tyka’s photos offer an unprecedented glimpse into his childhood and their life as a family.

In one photo, Prince can be seen wearing a purple jacket and ruffled blouse from the 1999 and Purple Rain era, planting a kiss on his mother Mattie Baker’s cheek. In another, Prince and Tyka’s father, the musician John Nelson, leans against a grand piano next to a framed photo of Prince in high school.

And in perhaps the earliest photo ever shared publicly of Prince, a two-year-old baby Nelson stands in front of his childhood home at 915 Logan Ave. N. in North Minneapolis (a house that’s since been torn down and replaced) as his pregnant mother stands in the foreground. The photograph is dated May 1960, the month Tyka was born.

So what do these hints have to do with Empire (not to mention Kingdom Come)? It would appear that the former plays into the surprise quite significantly, as additional photos show Tyka Nelson and her husband, Maurice Phillips, are shown posing with various cast members from Empire at a rooftop party. Season three of the show just wrapped up on May 24, and the show has been teasing previews of the fourth season, which returns to FOX this fall.

See more of Tyka’s teasers below:

My family SO PROUD Of them!!!!

A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on

Can u guess which one is me & Princes mom?

A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on

Another one of brothers greeting cards lol

A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on

My son & Tony…can u guess which ones are part of the surprise

A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on

A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on

A post shared by Tyka Nelson (@tykanelson1999) on

  • Debbie Dominico

    I. Will. Never. For. Get. Your. Love. Your a true. Firend.

  • Anita G Lang

    I have yet to get over my man’s Prince the Artist of Seduction death. I can finally watch old videos of him. My heart bleeds because I never got to meet him. I too have my Prince stories. No I didn’t met him, but he put all 3 of my children names in one of his song. My son Nate was born Dec. 2 1982 sign of times call him Nate if its a boy. Then he LATER RELEASED Batdance. In this song he says both of my daughters names. Jackie born Jan. 15,1984 and Kiki born Jan 12,1985. My children were named before each of these songs were released. Also my brother and I named him the Artist of Seduction in 1983. my man

    • lulumason

      I love the name Nate!! Beautiful! But…in Batdance, doesn’t he say Ducky and Vicky rather than Jackie and Kiki? The Artist of Seduction is a name that is entirely fitting!! :)

  • Anita G Lang

    My wish/goal is to come to MN where both of my daughter now reside to just see where he resided. But I don’t really think I can take it. I think I will fall apart right there. I’m so proud that you guys are doing what I think Prince would have wanted. He was a given man and cared a lot about his fans and his people. Please keep up the good work in his name My Man Prince