The Suburbs and Summit Brewing Company announce beer inspired by the band

via Summit on Facebook

What pairs well with a new album by the Suburbs? A new beer inspired by the Suburbs, of course! Summit Brewing Company and the the legendary Minneapolis rock band have teamed up to create “The Suburbs New Wave Ale.”

The band’s newest release, Hey Muse!, will be available on June 23. In honor of the album and the beer, Summit Brewing Company is hosting a free listening party on June 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. With the band in attendance, the night will include a listening of Hey Muse! in its entirety (starting at 8 p.m.), as well as the New Wave Ale available on tap with $3 pints and a commemorative cup. Other Summit beers (if you must) will be $4 a pint.

Curious as to what a beer named after a band tastes like? According to Summit brewer Nick Hempfer, the beer “is copper in color and offers moderate hop bitterness from Calypso and Michigan Copper hops, which give the beer inviting aromas and flavors of pear and fruit punch. A nutty malt profile provides balance with touches of pie crust and graham cracker.”

The band will play a record release show on Aug. 4 at First Avenue.