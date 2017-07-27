André Cymone to play free show at FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

Andre Cymone performs at the official Prince tribute concert, at the Xcel Energy Center in 2016. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Minneapolis music great André Cymone is booked to play a much-anticipated solo show this Friday, July 28 at the Turf Club. He’s now added another weekend performance: a free show at the FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. Cymone’s performance will take place at 5:45 p.m. this Saturday, July 29 at North High Field, 1801 Fremont Ave. N.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Cymone, who grew up in North Minneapolis with another local artist whose name you might recognize: Prince. Bonding as kids over their shared love of music, Cymone and Prince played together in a band known as Grand Central. When tensions arose between Prince and his parents, he moved into Cymone’s house and lived there for a substantial amount of his adolescence. Cymone went on to a successful solo career, which includes the new album 1969.

The FLOW Northside Arts Crawl is a three-day event combining visual arts, music, and other activities. For a complete schedule, see northmpls.org.