André Cymone to play free show at FLOW Northside Arts Crawl
Minneapolis music great André Cymone is booked to play a much-anticipated solo show this Friday, July 28 at the Turf Club. He’s now added another weekend performance: a free show at the FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. Cymone’s performance will take place at 5:45 p.m. this Saturday, July 29 at North High Field, 1801 Fremont Ave. N.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Cymone, who grew up in North Minneapolis with another local artist whose name you might recognize: Prince. Bonding as kids over their shared love of music, Cymone and Prince played together in a band known as Grand Central. When tensions arose between Prince and his parents, he moved into Cymone’s house and lived there for a substantial amount of his adolescence. Cymone went on to a successful solo career, which includes the new album 1969.
The FLOW Northside Arts Crawl is a three-day event combining visual arts, music, and other activities. For a complete schedule, see northmpls.org.