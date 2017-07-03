Fourth of July 2017: Where to find fireworks in the Twin Cities

Richard Perry (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Tomorrow is July 4 — Independence Day — and although it may be on a Tuesday this year, there are still plenty of fun festivities planned. As is tradition, many of these celebrations involve the ritual of lighting fireworks, but fireworks are not the only way you can celebrate America tomorrow. There are countless other events happening across the Twin Cities, including parades, free concerts, carnivals, and even some historically-themed fun too.

In Minneapolis, the annual Red, White and Boom festival will be taking place. At the downtown Minneapolis riverfront festivalgoers can cheer on those participating in the half marathon, enjoy some live music, tasty snacks and of course, fireworks. There are also several different locations where you can view fireworks this year in Minneapolis, including Gold Medal Park, Nicollet Island, Lake Calhoun, the Stone Arch Bridge and the Hennepin Avenue Bridge. In St. Paul, you can catch a screening of Space Jam and some fireworks at CHS Field. Doors to the ballpark open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30, with fireworks following at 10 p.m.

Below is a list of all the different locations where you can ooh and aah at some fireworks this year, as well as the other special events happening in each city.

Albert Lea — There will be a Fourth of July car show, a show by the Bayside skiers at 2 p.m., a community band concert at 8 p.m. and finally, fireworks over Lake Fountain at 10 p.m.

Alexandria — A patriotic concert will be taking place on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn at 7 p.m., as well as fireworks over Lake Darling at dusk.

Apple Valley — The festivities include a fun run, a carnival, and the Freedom Days parade that begins at 1 p.m. There is a pre-fireworks party at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is at 10 p.m. at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East.

Blaine — Fireworks at the National Sports Center at 10 p.m.

Chanhassen — An entire day of fun activities, including fishing contests, a classic car show, carnival rides, a beer and wine expo, live music and more starting at 7 a.m. The 4th of July parade starts at 2:30 p.m., with fireworks at Lake Ann starting at 10 p.m.

Chaska — Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at the Chaska Commons.

Coon Rapids — A celebration with food and live music will proceed the fireworks show which takes place at 10 p.m. on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center.

Cottage Grove — A cookout with fun and games, followed by fireworks at dusk at Kingston Park.

Delano — Minnesota’s Oldest and Largest 4th of July parade starts at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a softball tournament and live entertainment. Fireworks at Central Park at 10:30 p.m.

Duluth — Live music starting at 4:30 featuring Kat Perkins (The Voice), Glen’s Neighbor, Mark Rubin, and Dead End Friends. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park.

Eagan — A parade, carnival, live music featuring Trainwreck Trio, and fireworks display at the Eagan Community Center at 10 p.m.

Eden Prairie — A full day of fun including a karaoke contest, giant jenga, performances by Synergy at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Round Lake Park.

Edina — An hour-long parade, live music at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. in Rosland Park.

Elk River — Fireworks show at Lion John Weicht Park at sunset.

Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka — Performances by Becky Rae Dalton (4 p.m.), the Brothers and Others Band (6 p.m.), and Leah and the Rattlers (7:30 p.m.). Fireworks over Lake Minnetonka begin at dusk.

Forest Lake — There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9 a.m., a parade, live music from St. Croix Crossing (5:30 p.m.) and Charlie O (8 p.m.), and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Hastings — Fireworks display at 10 p.m. at the Dakota Pines Golf Club.

Lakeville — Inflatables, clowns, live music by IV Play, and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Lakeville North High School.

Mankato — Live music at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater by City Mouse and Mankato City Orchestra starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Maplewood — Concessions, inflatables and live music at Hazlewood Park. Fireworks to follow after sunset.

Minneapolis — The annual Red, White and Boom celebration will take place at the downtown Minneapolis riverfront. The day includes a half marathon, 5K and relay, as well as live music, food and fireworks. In Father Hennepin Bluff Park, Sarah Morris will be performing at 6 p.m. and DJ Indy will go on at 8 p.m. At Mill Ruins Park, the jazz ensemble Acts of Persuasion will be onstage at 6 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Tre Aaron will be performing. The fireworks show will conclude the Red, White and Boom celebration at 10 p.m.

Moorhead — Head back in time at Bonanzaville and explore a pioneer village, enjoy live historic demonstrations and ride in a horse-drawn wagon. Live music will be provided by 32 Below at 7:30. Fireworks are at Minnesota State University Moorhead at 10:30 p.m.

Prior Lake — The annual boat parade will take place at 1 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi Grounds. Rock and Rockets, a free concert at Mystic Lake Casino, will also be taking place featuring performances by Pop Rocks, Step Rockets and Nightlights. There will also be a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Richfield — After the parade, there will be festivities at Veterans Park, including a performance by Fast Track at 6 p.m. and fireworks at p.m.

Rochester — The Rochester Concert Band will be performing at Silver Lake Park at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks following at 10 p.m.

Roseville — At the Frank Rog Amphitheater in Central Park there will be live music starting at 2:45 p.m. featuring performances by the Splatter Sisters, Songs of Hope, Sweet Rhubarb, the Roseville Big Band, and the Roseville Community Band. Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m. over Bennett Lake.

St. Cloud — Enjoy great food, live music and even sign the Declaration of Independence. Hear the St. Cloud Municipal Band at Hester Park at 8:30 p.m. and at Wilson Park starting at 4 p.m. see performances by Whiskey Plates Band and Gregory James Band. Fireworks at 10 p.m. in Hester and Wilson Parks.

St. Louis Park — Stevie and the Table Rockers perform at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Aquila Park.

St. Paul — Watch Space Jam at CHS Field at 7:30 with fireworks following at 10 p.m.

Stewartville — Festivities include a car show, parade and Shakespeare in the park; fireworks start at 9 p.m. in Florence Park.

Stillwater — At the Lowell Park Bandstand you can catch Stillwater natives Stereomaid at 6:30 p.m. and Scott Holt at 8 p.m. The St. Croix Jazz Orchestra will be performing at the Pioneer Park Bandshell starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be at Lowell Park at 10 p.m.

Waconia — Fireworks at 10 p.m. on Lake Waconia.

White Bear Lake — The Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band will be performing at 8 p.m., a T-6 planes flyover will happen at 8:30 p.m., and fireworks over White Bear Lake at Memorial Beach will be at 10 p.m.

Woodbury — The Thrillbillies will be performing at the Bienlenberg Sports Center at 7 p.m., fireworks to follow at dusk.

Lillian Speakman is a recent graduate from Hamline University.