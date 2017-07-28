Friday Five: 26 BATS!, Ced Linus, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

Ced Linus, “Skyline (feat. Jennie Lawless)”

Cute kids (aka Ced Linus’s nephews), bright horns, and a hook featuring Jennie Lawless of Warehouse Eyes: this Summer Sessions track from rapper Ced Linus is a breath of fresh air.

26 BATS!, “Teriyaki Sundress”

26 BATS! share more danceable and complex music with their “Teriyaki Sundress,” a burst of sound and visuals with stop motion animation and editing by band member Bailey Cogan.

Lazenlow, “Thinking About You”

Promising duo Lazenlow transform Frank Ocean’s song “Thinkin Bout You” into an upbeat, chiming cover. Hawaii drone footage by James Ross.

Almighty American, “The Only Eyes I Care About (Live on Pony Rug)”

Ahead of his Aug. 3 Icehouse vinyl release, Almighty American (a.k.a. Michael Gay) shares a touching Pony Rug session. Bonus: his song “Passing Time” is today’s free Current Song of the Day.

DumpTrunk, “Pleather”

Punk-rock band DumpTrunk are Ben Glaros (guitar/vocals), Paul Pirner (bass/vocals), and Steve Sutherland (drums/vocals/guitar). Find their album American Tool here.