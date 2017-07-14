Friday Five: Greg Grease, Reflectivore, and more new Minnesota music videos

Greg Grease (right) and DJ Just Nine (left) in "Migraine"

Greg Grease, “Migraine”

Greg Grease is an unconventional doctor in “Migraine,” a great wub&B track produced by Psymun, Grease, and his ZULUZULUU bandmate Trelly Mo (who guests in the video). Alan De Leon Taverna directs.

Reflectivore, “Ticonderoga”

Duluth band Reflectivore will play the Bayfront Festival Park with Cloud Cult on July 22. Before that date, check out their new video — it manages to tell a rich story in six minutes.

Wayo ( feat. Ato Yaf) , “Take It From Here”

Who are Wayo? Find out by watching this video, speckled with visual effects and a guest appearance by Ato Yag.

Seaberg, “I Don’t Know (prod. Mamadu and 81Neutronz)”

Seaberg‘s “I Don’t Know” gets remixed by Mamadu (a.k.a. Toki Wright) and 81Neutronz. Elliot Malcolm and Alan de Leon Taverna (see “Migraine”) handled videography, while Taylor Seaberg produced and directed the video herself.

Little Riddles, “Will You Have Time For Me”

Little Riddles release their first music video, directed by Erik Nelson, just before their Turf Club show (with Al Church and Erik Berry & Ryan Young of Trampled By Turtles) tonight.