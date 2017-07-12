Lizzo campaigns for Super Bowl slot by detailing epic Prince-themed halftime show

Lizzo performs at First Avenue in December 2016 (Emma Roden for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Inspired by a tweet suggesting Lizzo should perform at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Lizzo launched a campaign and thread on Twitter using the hashtag #WeWantLizzo. The thread is starting to get a lot of buzz amongst fans and Minnesota natives.

AYE @SuperBowl !!! Let me play your LII halftime and I won't disappoint… do it for the city! #WeWantLizzo #SuperbowlLII RT IF U AGREE! — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Lizzo proposes starting out with a Prince-themed opening. After the opening, there would be glittery outfit changes and features from Heiruspecs, ZULUZULUU, Doomtree, and other various artists from Minnesota. For the finale, a performance of “Respect.” By the end, Lizzo promises, everyone will be eating jucy lucys, clapping, and wearing t-shirts that spell out “PRINCE4EVA.”

If not Lizzo, who will play the big game’s halftime show next February at U.S. Bank Stadium? Britney Spears, possibly. In 2001 Spears performed “Walk This Way” during the halftime show alongside other artists including Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly. Spears has been performing a residency in Las Vegas since 2013, and it’s expected to end this year. According to the New York Daily News , Spears has been wanting the Super Bowl to herself for some time now.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” says a source. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

But Lizzo doesn’t mind sharing the limelight.

SHE CAN COME TOO https://t.co/Y0FZ6M0nOs — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

This will be the second time Minnesota will host a Super Bowl. The first took place in 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: the Washington Redskins prevailed over the New York Buffalo Bills. That game had an infamous Minnesota-themed halftime show that Lizzo wouldn’t have a very hard time topping.

Here’s the complete thread detailing Lizzo’s proposed halftime show.

First, the stage would be shrouded in Purple light. A symbol lights the sky.. we know what it is pic.twitter.com/QFJmyjfzhU — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

A super group of twin cities finest (@heiruspecs, @greazygreg & ZULUZULUU etc..) plays the opening chords to The Beautiful Ones. pic.twitter.com/GwrkZM1ypx — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Here my ass come… dressed in a purple glitter bodysuit, like "Baby, Baby, Baaaaaaaaabay!" pic.twitter.com/BWM5Jcx5W6 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Then DJ @SophiaEris pops up from under the stage Beyoncé style and we jump into Batches and Cookies ! pic.twitter.com/BcWbECD5hl — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Wardrobe change! My purple glitter bodysuit melts away into sexy lingerie and we perform Scuse Me pic.twitter.com/vAYW72R6Gl — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Scuse Me ends and Let Em Say begins, @carosofresh struts out on stage and 300 girls run out in their underwear https://t.co/TQ36nhk5gK — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

The 300 girls underware turn into nude bodysuits, and @mcondition jams then modulates as Stokley and I duet Breakin My Heart pic.twitter.com/RIBCyvIBrh — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Then the stage gets lit, fireworks pop off as @DOOMTREE take the stage and do Bangarang. (I'm under the stage changing into my cape) pic.twitter.com/e82D5zvPlJ — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Okay, finale time. I jump up in a golden glitter cape and me and @HarMarSuperstar belt Worship into Respect by Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/DiSIAYdqHp — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

My ass runs through the whole @usbankstadium screaming R-E-S-P-E-C-T! Everyone is holding sparklers.. shit is beautiful pic.twitter.com/yahEO0klNw — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

The whole stage is black and gold now and 20 beautiful brown and black women take center stage and snap as Good As Hell begins pic.twitter.com/m2yFHBjKpw — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

We get EVERYONE to scream "GOOD AS HELL" and jucy lucys fall from drones in the sky. pic.twitter.com/A7OIOixfHh — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017

Everyone eating, clapping, crying, every performer is on the stage wearing shirts that spell out PRINCE 4 EVA when shot from an aerial view. — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2017