Local Current Blog

Lizzo campaigns for Super Bowl slot by detailing epic Prince-themed halftime show

by Erianna Jiles ·
1
Lizzo performs at First Avenue in December 2016 (Emma Roden for MPR)

Inspired by a tweet suggesting Lizzo should perform at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Lizzo launched a campaign and thread on Twitter using the hashtag #WeWantLizzo. The thread is starting to get a lot of buzz amongst fans and Minnesota natives.

Lizzo proposes starting out with a Prince-themed opening. After the opening, there would be glittery outfit changes and features from Heiruspecs, ZULUZULUU, Doomtree, and other various artists from Minnesota. For the finale, a performance of “Respect.” By the end, Lizzo promises, everyone will be eating jucy lucys, clapping, and wearing t-shirts that spell out “PRINCE4EVA.”

If not Lizzo, who will play the big game’s halftime show next February at U.S. Bank Stadium? Britney Spears, possibly. In 2001 Spears performed “Walk This Way” during the halftime show alongside other artists including Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly. Spears has been performing a residency in Las Vegas since 2013, and it’s expected to end this year. According to the New York Daily News , Spears has been wanting the Super Bowl to herself for some time now.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” says a source. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

But Lizzo doesn’t mind sharing the limelight.

This will be the second time Minnesota will host a Super Bowl. The first took place in 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: the Washington Redskins prevailed over the New York Buffalo Bills. That game had an infamous Minnesota-themed halftime show that Lizzo wouldn’t have a very hard time topping.

Here’s the complete thread detailing Lizzo’s proposed halftime show.