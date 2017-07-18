New Replacements live album ‘For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986’ to be released this fall

A three-decade-old recording of a Replacements concert has been unearthed from the Warner Music vaults and is going to become the next Replacements live LP. The release of the two-disc live album, For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 was announced today, with the release date set for Oct. 6. The album is a recording of a concert that the band performed at Maxwell’s in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The live LP contains a mixture of Replacements classics, as well as some B-sides and even a few covers. The set for that night comprised songs from all five of the studio albums that had been released at that point, including tracks such as “I Will Dare,” “If Only You Were Lonely,” and “Favorite Thing.” There is also a gritty version of what would become a Replacements staple, “Can’t Hardly Wait,” a song that wasn’t officially released until a year later on the 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me.

The covers found on the LP include versions of T. Rex’s “Baby Strange,” Kiss’s “Black Diamond,” the Beatles’ “Nowhere Man,” and Sweet’s “Fox on the Run.” Altogether, the album boasts 29 tracks — 80 minutes worth of listening.

This album will be the first live Replacements LP since the release of their 1985 The S–t Hits the Fans album, which was only released on cassette. The concert featured on For Sale was performed by the original line-up of Paul Westerberg, Tommy Stinson, Bob Stinson, and Chris Mars. This particular concert was one of the last performances by what is often considered the classic Replacements line-up, before Bob Stinson left the band.

The album also comes with liner notes written by Bob Mehr, the author of the definitive Replacements book, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. Mehr took to Facebook today to share more about the anticipated album and claimed in a post that “it is, simply put, the best sounding Replacements live product that anyone has ever heard.”

For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 will be available on vinyl, CD, and digitally via Rhino. The live version of “Can’t Hardly Wait” is now streaming on Rolling Stone.

For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 tracklist



Disc One

1. “Hayday”

2. “Color Me Impressed”

3. “Dose Of Thunder”

4. “Fox On The Run”

5. “Hold My Life”

6. “I Will Dare”

7. “Favorite Thing”

8. “Unsatisfied”

9. “Can’t Hardly Wait”

10. “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”

11. “Takin’ A Ride”

12. “Bastards Of Young”

13. “Kiss Me On The Bus”

14. “Black Diamond”



Disc Two

1. “Johnny’s Gonna Die”

2. “Otto”

3. “I’m In Trouble”

4. “Left Of The Dial”

5. “God Damn Job”

6. “Answering Machine”

7. “Waitress In The Sky”

8. “Take Me Down To The Hospital”

9. “Gary’s Got A Boner”

10. “If Only You Were Lonely”

11. “Baby Strange”

12. “Hitchin’ A Ride”

13. “Nowhere Man”

14. “Go”

15. “Fuck School”

Lillian Speakman is a recent graduate from Hamline University.