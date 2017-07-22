Watch: Justin Vernon joins the Revolution for ‘Erotic City’ at Rock the Garden

Justin Vernon singing with The Revolution (Photo Evan Frost/MPR)

When we confirmed that the Revolution would be sharing a bill with Bon Iver at Rock the Garden, we were as hopeful as everyone that there would be some kind of crazy collaboration between Justin Vernon and Prince’s iconic band. As luck had it, that’s exactly what happened. During the Revolution’s set, Vernon jumped onstage to sing the “Let’s Go Crazy” B-side “Erotic City.”

The song was Vernon’s personal pick, Revolution drummer Bobby Z told us earlier, off the Revolution’s set list. To see why, watch this fan-shot video of the unforgettable moment.

Photos Evan Frost/MPR