Watch ‘Purple Rain’ music videos on the movie’s 33rd anniversary

"When Doves Cry" screencap (Warner Bros. via YouTube)

Fifteen of Prince’s official music videos are now available on a Prince YouTube channel attached to Purple Rain‘s CD re-release. The videos have been added steadily over the last couple weeks, and as of today, six songs from 1984 smash album Purple Rain have been uploaded — some featuring footage from the accompanying film itself.

In addition to Purple Rain, the channel hosts videos of music from Controversy, 1999, Dirty Mind and early album Prince.

Other excerpts from Purple Rain, plus videos of “Cream,” “America,” “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World” and more, are hosted by a different Prince channel.

Here’s a playlist of Purple Rain music videos, as well as a couple of extras: