World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band to play closing of Nye’s photo show

Mike Madison

Minneapolis restaurant Nye’s Polonaise Room has been permanently closed since April 2016. Since May, photos of Nye’s have been on display at the Corner Store Gallery in Northeast Minneapolis. To celebrate the end of the exhibit, a closing reception will be held. The World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band, formerly the house band at Nye’s, will play.

Since the demolition, owners Rob and Tony Jacobs and developers have been working on building a six-story apartment building alongside a retail complex in the Northeast site that was formerly home to Nye’s.

The closing of Nye’s, a community landmark for generations, led to a bittersweet atmosphere on the venue’s last night of operations. “It’s like getting a divorce and having no control over it,” Corky Hisle, longtime bartender at Nye’s, told the Star Tribune.

Photojournalists Mike Madison and Steven Cohen both captured photos of Nye’s in its final days. The two decided to honor Nye’s by joining forces and displaying their photos in a shared exhibit: Over the Rainbow: Last Days of Nye’s.

The exhibit has been held at the Corner Store Gallery located in the Arts District of Northeast. The newly-opened gallery was previously a neighborhood grocery store (Smegal & Stokowski’s), a vending machine repair, and a sales shop.

The closing reception will be held at the Corner Store Gallery on Aug. 6. The gallery will be open from 12-5 p.m. The reception will be held from 5-10 p.m. with the World’s Dangerous Polka Band playing at 7 p.m. This is another opportunity for Polonaise people to say goodbye to all things “Nye.”

Erianna Jiles is a student at Saint Paul College.