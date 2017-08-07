Beyoncé wrote the foreword to a forthcoming book of Prince photos

Beyoncé and Prince perform together at the 2004 Grammys. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

“Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

That’s a statement that could have been made by any number of people, but it happens to have been made by Beyoncé. It’s a sentence from the foreword she wrote to a new book of photography by Afshin Shahidi, an acclaimed photographer who worked extensively with Prince in the 2000s — notably, documenting his exclusive 3212 parties in Los Angeles.

The book comes out on Oct. 17, and until then, we’ll just have to wait to know more about Beyoncé’s views on her “icon.” Here’s the description of the book, from publisher St. Martin’s Press.

Afshin Shahidi met Prince in 1993 and soon became his cinematographer and later one of the only people allowed to photograph him. He collaborated with Prince longer than any other photographer. Afshin was the only photographer allowed to shoot the legendary 3121 private parties in Los Angeles that became the most sought after invitations in Hollywood; some of those photos are included in this book. Prince: A Private View compiles photographer Afshin Shahidi’s work into a journey through Prince’s extraordinary life. With never-before-seen photos, it is the ultimate collection of shots of Prince. Brief, but complete and rich, stories about Shahidi and Prince’s collaboration and time together are alternately incisive, personal, and even funny.

Recently, Shahidi served as director of photography for the video for “End of the Road,” Tyka Nelson’s new song about her brother.