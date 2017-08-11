Buy a Minnesota Twins ticket and get a special Jack White single (but you have to go to Detroit)

With a ticket to the Detroit Tigers’ home game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 24 at Comerica Park, some fans will receive a special edition, baseball-themed 7″ from Jack White.

White, a Detroit native and longtime baseball fan, collaborated with four fellow Third Man Records artists for the new song, “Strike Out.” Billed as the Brushoffs, Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis and Olivia Jean co-wrote the song with White, the Detroit Free Press reports. According to the newspaper, Blackwell describes the tune as “largely instrumental in a surf rock sort of way.”

In addition, the B-side features an interview between White and the Tigers’ Kirk Gibson.

The Detroit Free Press notes that the special edition is another win in the books for White’s baseball fandom. In the recent past, he’s visited national ballparks, hung out with the Tigers during training, and gotten his own collectible card.

The record will be pressed on blue and orange vinyl, with cover art from Tigers pitcher and hobbyist photographer Daniel Norris. Not every ticket buyer will receive the record: to get the 7″, fans need to buy the “vinyl record lovers” ticket package for the game.

Ticket information and an audio blurb of “Strike Out” can be found at tigers.com/vinyl. According to the website, a portion of proceeds will go to the Kirk Gibson Foundation and the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

Although Third Man Records is based in Nashville, White has recently expanded the label’s Detroit operations — opening the city’s first new record pressing plant in half a century.

The Twins are currently five games ahead of the Tigers in the AL Central standings.