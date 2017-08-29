Corbin to release ‘MOURN’ before upcoming tour

Since thestand4rd exploded a few years ago, winning young hearts in their hometown and on the coasts, its four members have spent varying amounts of time in the public eye. Allan Kingdom is often on Twitter, keeping up the hype around his albums Northern Lights and Lines. Psymun pops up with projects now and then, sharing work with artists from Dizzy Fae to the Weeknd. Bobby Raps went viral with the Hamburger Helper mixtape in 2016 and just released his own Mark. But aside from one-off songs and the odd social media post, Corbin (FKA Spooky Black) has been quiet for years.

That’s about to change, since his debut album is due next week. MOURN, produced by Shlohmo and D33J of Wedidit, drops on Sept. 5. It’s “loosely based off” the story of a couple who both die within a short time, taking sonic cues from Kate Bush, Drexciya, and — is that Abra? Blood Orange guitarist Ben Morseberger, a.k.a Juice Jackal, and rapper Antwon of Secret Circle assist on production. Next month, Corbin will embark on a 16-stop tour, which hits the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul on Sept. 21. Shlohmo and D33J open.

Effective now, MOURN is available for pre-order at this address. Here’s the title track.