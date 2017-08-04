Friday Five: Lulu’s Playground, Glitteratti, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lulu's Playground, "Late For A Date"

Lulu’s Playground are Adam Meckler (trumpet), Cory Grossman (cello), Steven Hobert (accordion), and Ben Abrahamson (guitar), and they know how to have fun. Recently, the quartet rode a four-person surrey around Como Park while playing “Late For A Date” from Shadow Voices.

Glitteratti, “Ask the Mrs.”

A little public dancing never hurt anyone, as Marc Gartman of Duluth band Glitteratti proves. As this In Pasadena song plays, Gartman roams New York City and lip syncs his band’s song.

Collapsing Stars, “2012”

Justin Nelson of bluesy Americana band Collapsing Stars was stuck. Suffering from some writer’s block, he decided to take songwriting lessons from Minnesota’s own Jeremy Messersmith; with guidance and a lot of work, he snapped back out. Tomorrow, the band’s first full-length, 2012, comes out at the 331 Club.

The video features public-domain images of Albrecht Dürer wood carvings called “The Apocalypse with Pictures,” which Nelson animated himself.

Taylor J, “Hunnits”

Taylor J‘s “favorite video so far” showcases “certain neighborhoods and people that never been seen by the rest of the world,” he says. His neighborhood looks like a great place to be, with friends and food all around. Shot by @13TwentyThree, the video is dedicated to Philando Castile and Shotty Boo.

Ben Weaver, “Handfuls Of Water”

Singer/songwriter Ben Weaver went Up North to bike around, explore, and shoot footage for his new video “Handfuls Of Water.”