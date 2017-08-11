Friday Five: Sheila E., Fox & Coyote, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sheila E. leads a parade in "Funky National Anthem"

Sheila E., “Funky National Anthem: Message 2 America”

“You think you can make a difference?” a villain asks Sheila E. in an interrogation room. “You’re just a dame.” In response, she telepathically turns on screens around the room, and soon, she’s leading a parade and her own rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” “Funky National Anthem” is the second single off her album Iconic: Message 4 America, which comes out Sept. 1. Sheila E.’s brother Peter Michael Escovedo directed this video.

Fox & Coyote, “In Sunlight”

Fox & Coyote — Ryan Evans, Jonathan Harms, Katherine Canon, Grant Gordon, and Kenny Befus — are building up to their first full-length, due in early 2018. “In Sunlight” is the first taste of their weirder sound, they write in a press release; teasing “drastic tonal shifts” and “louder, more experimental” music, they promise to move beyond singer/songwriter conventions and share more assertive rock. Their next show is at the 331 Club tomorrow (Aug. 12) night.

Emily Albert-Stauning, “Don’t Worry”

Actor Emily Albert-Stauning wrote “Don’t Worry” to benefit hospice and respite center Crescent Cove.

Of The Orchard, “The Last Train”

In case you missed it: locals Of The Orchard (FKA Ben Vanden Boogaard) are making 10 music videos in 10 months.

Today’s Friday Five is on the slimmer side: Friday Four, as it were. If you can help us keep this feature voluminous, send your Minnesotan music videos to cjohnson@mpr.org.