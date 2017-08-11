Mike Mictlan shares diabetes diagnosis, crowdfunds medical help

Mike Mictlan in The Current studio in 2015 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

After an unexpected, belated diabetes diagnosis, Doomtree’s Mike Mictlan reached out to the community yesterday for help with medical expenses. Within 24 hours, the rapper’s GoFundMe has exceeded his $10,000 goal.

Mictlan wrote on his GoFundMe page that after feeling sick for multiple days with what he thought was chronic stomach pain, he ended up in the emergency room. He was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition caused by unknown, untreated diabetes. After four days in the ICU, he’s back at home, beginning treatment.

“With no insurance in place,” Mictlan wrote on his fundraising page, “we are currently waiting on medical assistance and are confident it will help with these mounting medical costs, but right now all of the extra daily expenses, doctor visits, and medicine far exceed what I can currently afford. Because of this I am asking for help to cover these immediate costs while I begin to take on this major change in my life. I greatly appreciate all the love, help, and support.”

This isn’t the first time Doomtree fans have worked together to financially boost a bandmate. In 2013, fans helped Dessa out with a tour van burglary, and in 2014, P.O.S crowdsourced the costs for a kidney transplant. Since Mictlan broke the news on social media, fans and peers have been sharing and showing their support.

threw in a little, hope it helps. Doomtree Nation's gonna take care of you, Mike. — Scott Madin (@ScottMadin) August 11, 2017

Love to my man @MIKEMICTLAN and his family. Holler at this if you can. https://t.co/CbySQebUmL — LAZERBEAK (@_LAZERBEAK_) August 10, 2017

RAP WONT SAVE YOU BUT FANS DANG WELL MIGHT. @MIKEMICTLAN is a friend to all of us. Get in on helping an important voice. https://t.co/7dlP54fU4p — Andy Holmaas (@aholmaas) August 11, 2017

Mictlan is a core member of the Doomtree collective. In addition to recording and touring with Doomtree, Mictlan has a solo career that includes the widely-praised 2014 album HELLA FRREAL. In support of that album, he stopped by for a performance in our studio.