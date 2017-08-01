Music News: Dave Grohl teases mystery collaborator, André 3000 turns rap career into a hobby

Lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl of the North American band Foo Fighters performs during the 11th Alive Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon, on July 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl teases mystery contributor on new Foo Fighters album

We already know that the new Foo Fighter’s album Concrete And Gold will feature the talents of artists such as Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Inara George from the Bird And The Bee’s and the Kills’ Allison Mosshart, but according to frontman Dave Grohl the album also includes a well known pop star singing backup. As to who the artist is, Grohl is remaining tight lipped. But he did have this to say about it to Rolling Stone :

“I’d be amazed if anyone can really figure it out. But it was great and this person’s been around a long time. And I think I’ve met this person maybe a few times, but I’d never spent time with this person, and we had a blast together…and [he or she is] very talented — more so than I ever knew.”

Any ideas as to who this mystery artist could be? We’ll find out for sure on September 15, when Concrete And Gold releases. (Stereogum)

André 3000 thinks rap is “more like a hobby”

At 42, André 3000 of OutKast has let his solo rap career take a backseat to his fashion endeavors with Swedish shoe company Tretorn, of which he serves as creative director. In an interview with Complex, André talked about what his current rap career consists of:

“I work better with other people. I clearly see that now,” André said. “Like, I haven’t put out an album in years, but if Frank Ocean or Travis Scott calls and says, ‘Hey, man, I want you to be a part of this,’ it’s like I have a goal, a target. When I’m on my own, I’m sitting around twiddling my thumbs, like, ‘Ah, I’ll do it tomorrow.’ It’s different. There’s a kind of certain magic when you work with other people.”

André went on to say that he isn’t opposed to the idea of another OutKast album, but for now, the rap world is simply not his main focus.(Consequence of Sound)

Bully releases new single

Nashville based rock band Bully released a new single earlier today called “Feel the Same” as well as a list of cities on their upcoming tour this winter, including a stop at the Fine Line Music Cafe in Minneapolis on November 4. Their sophomore album Losing is set to release on October 20.

Give this calf a KISS

A calf in Kerrville, TX is the doppelgänger for KISS frontman, Gene Simmons. The calf, named “Genie” after Simmons, was born on November 25, but Simmons just tweeted out his adoration of the calf this past Sunday:

Dude, she’s still alive!

After a tweet from a fan that said Sheryl Crow would be “rolling in her grave” if she knew that her former duet partner Kid Rock is running for Senate, Crow thought of a better way to respond rather than just replying to the mislead individual. Instead, she took it one step further: she wrote a song. The song, entitled “Dude I’m Still Alive” was shared via live Twitter video.

In the studio today & I saw I’d be “rolling in my grave” – inspired me to write a song “Dude, I’m Still Alive!” @JeffreyTrott @andrewpetroff pic.twitter.com/7dwaNuMENK — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

