New Paisley Park ‘Ultimate Experience’ tour to feature rare video, audio, archive access

A photo of Studio A in Paisley Park. (courtesy Paisley Park/NPG Records)

A new tour option will soon be available at Paisley Park, promising exclusive access to new spaces and exhibits within the museum. The tour has been dubbed the “Ultimate Experience” and offers visitors three hours of guided access throughout Prince’s longtime home and musical oasis. The new tour option strives to provide fans with a truly immersive experience into the life and music of Prince. Ultimate Experience tour tickets will be available to purchase alongside the General Admission and VIP tickets starting Aug. 14, but for only a limited time.

Those embarking on the “Ultimate Experience” will see all the spaces included in the GA and VIP tours — the main floor of Paisley Park, rehearsal rooms, the soundstage, and concert hall. However, those on the ultimate tour will have the opportunity to see all three of Paisley Park’s recording studios: studios A, B, and C. In the control room of Studio B visitors will have the opportunity to listen to an audio playback of a recording session that took place in the studio, allowing fans an inside glimpse of Prince’s creative process in the very studio where he recorded a number of his beloved hits.

Along with access to additional spaces in Paisley Park, the tour also includes a private extended screening of video footage within Paisley Park’s editing suite. The suite was frequently occupied by Prince as he reviewed and edited both music videos and concert footage, including the concert film recorded at Paisley Park, Rave Un2 the Year 2000.

During the tour, fans will have the opportunity to see the museum’s collection of artifacts from Prince’s personal archives, including his instruments, awards, concert wardrobe, and artwork. Additionally, the tour will include a viewing of exclusive archive items not available on any other tour. At the end of the extensive three-hour multimedia experience guests will be treated to a specially prepared vegetarian meal.

Tickets for the Paisley Park Ultimate Experience tour are now on sale for $160. In other Paisley Park news, a “Musicology” battle of the bands is scheduled for Aug. 31 – Sept. 3. A week later, Sept. 11, will mark the 30th anniversary of Paisley Park’s official opening in 1987.

Lillian Speakman is a recent graduate from Hamline University.