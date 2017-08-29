Now, Now wander the desert in their video for “SGL”

KC Dalager and Brad Hale of Now, Now in "SGL"

Not only can you hear from Now, Now for the first time in years, you can see them, too. Live at the Minnesota State Fair, they’ll open for Phantogram and Lucius on Saturday. On your phone, computer, or any other device with YouTube access, you can watch the band walk among Joshua trees in “SGL.”

“SGL,” or “shotgun lover,” is the first single in years from KC Dalager and Brad Hale. Following their 2012 album Threads and all the resulting tours, the duo realized they needed a break from Now, Now — and a split from Jess Abbott, who’d joined the indie pop band before starting her own project, Tancred. Now, Dalager and Hale are back with promises of a new album, which they’re currently shopping to labels. In an interview with Nylon, Dalager said, “Literally every element of it other than the songs themselves is up in the air.”

At least their new video is out, directed by Alexa San Román, full of sunset colors and pink hair flips. A video of “SGL” performed in The Current’s studio is also available here.

Now, Now open for Phantogram and Lucius at the Minnesota State Fair’s Music-on-a-Stick on Saturday, Sept. 2. Tickets are $25 ($20 for MPR members using promo code “mprmos”).