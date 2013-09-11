Local Current Blog

Archives: Duluth

Vaski picks ten essential dance music tracks

Vaski is one of the biggest dance music artists to ever come out of Minnesota; he’ll be playing a hometown “holiday blowout” on Saturday night at First Avenue. We asked Vaski to share ten must-hear tracks from across the recent history of dance music — including some of his own. “I skipped over a lot […]

Read More

Doom-rockers Wolf Blood have the Duluth music scene howling

With an international release this month, Duluth’s Wolf Blood is a band on the verge of making some major noise both home and abroad. Here’s the story of how a doom/psych/stoner metal band from Northern Minnesota found its audience. Sometimes, as they say, timing is everything. The flood that ravaged Duluth, Minnesota in the spring […]

Read More

Recap: The Current Does Duluth at the Red Herring Lounge

The Current spent some quality time on the shore of Lake Superior this weekend at several different special events in Duluth, including a live broadcast from the Endion Station Public House in Canal Park, a “The Current Does Duluth” showcase at the Red Herring Lounge in downtown Duluth, and an afternoon at the All Pints […]

Read More

What to do in Duluth: Locals share their tips

We’ve got a great crowd down at Endion Station today for the Current’s live broadcast from Duluth—and we thought we’d take advantage of the opportunity to ask some of the Duluthians (and regular visitors) what they like to do in this beautiful city on the tip of Lake Superior. Megan and Tom “We like to […]

Read More

Artist of the Month: Charlie Parr

This year, we’ll be spotlighting a prominent Minnesota musician or band each month with our new Artist of the Month feature. You’ll be able to hear a variety of songs from throughout the artists’ career on both the Local Current stream and the Local Show, and you can read more about the artists’ history and their role in […]

Read More

Teague Alexy embraces musical origins with Actionslave

If you only know Teague Alexy as a singer/songwriter in the roots/folk/Americana tradition, well then you just don’t know the whole story. Teague Alexy, who has released albums as a solo artist (backed by Nicholas David and the Feelin’ Band) and currently plays with his brother Ian Alexy as Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank, didn’t […]

Read More