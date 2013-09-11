After hearing of John Berquist’s passing last week, we wanted to take some time to look at his impact in Minnesota through his passion for folk music, storytelling and the history of the Iron Range. An “Iron Ranger, born and bred,” Berquist grew up in Eveleth, Minn., and had recently moved to Fayal Township. Throughout his […]
Vaski is one of the biggest dance music artists to ever come out of Minnesota; he’ll be playing a hometown “holiday blowout” on Saturday night at First Avenue. We asked Vaski to share ten must-hear tracks from across the recent history of dance music — including some of his own. “I skipped over a lot […]
So here’s a conundrum I’ve been mulling over lately: With so much hype all around us, and with the internet shoving one item after another down our throats with the promise that they are each the craziest, all-time best things that we absolutely must click on right now, what are we supposed to do when we actually really, […]
With an international release this month, Duluth’s Wolf Blood is a band on the verge of making some major noise both home and abroad. Here’s the story of how a doom/psych/stoner metal band from Northern Minnesota found its audience. Sometimes, as they say, timing is everything. The flood that ravaged Duluth, Minnesota in the spring […]
The Current spent some quality time on the shore of Lake Superior this weekend at several different special events in Duluth, including a live broadcast from the Endion Station Public House in Canal Park, a “The Current Does Duluth” showcase at the Red Herring Lounge in downtown Duluth, and an afternoon at the All Pints […]
We’ve got a great crowd down at Endion Station today for the Current’s live broadcast from Duluth—and we thought we’d take advantage of the opportunity to ask some of the Duluthians (and regular visitors) what they like to do in this beautiful city on the tip of Lake Superior. Megan and Tom “We like to […]
Fans of Duluth’s Low won’t want to miss a special one-time performance by more than 25 of the band’s friends and neighbors during an event dubbed “Duluth Does Low” this Thursday at the historic Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth’s central hillside. This tribute to Low is being organized by Sacred Heart Executive Director and […]
Duluth Mayor Don Ness can still remember the marquee lights of the NorShor Theater shining bright on East Superior Street in the 1990s. “It was the birthplace of the Homegrown Music Festival,” Ness said, “and a lot of prominent bands in Duluth all started at the NorShor. It was a really important part of my […]
This year, we’ll be spotlighting a prominent Minnesota musician or band each month with our new Artist of the Month feature. You’ll be able to hear a variety of songs from throughout the artists’ career on both the Local Current stream and the Local Show, and you can read more about the artists’ history and their role in […]
If you only know Teague Alexy as a singer/songwriter in the roots/folk/Americana tradition, well then you just don’t know the whole story. Teague Alexy, who has released albums as a solo artist (backed by Nicholas David and the Feelin’ Band) and currently plays with his brother Ian Alexy as Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank, didn’t […]