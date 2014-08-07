The Oval Office meeting between Elvis Presley and President Richard Nixon was one of the original pics-or-it-didn’t happen moments — and there were, indeed, pics. In fact, a photo of Elvis and Nixon shaking hands is the most requested image in the National Archives. Elvis & Nixon, a movie that opens in theaters today, reenacts […]
I think Ferris said it best – “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” It was with those words in mind that I decided Chicago was the place I’d officially exit my 30s and enter the 40s. Besides, Wally World doesn’t exist. Like […]