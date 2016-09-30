Kielo, “In Water” Laura Schultz, vocalist/guitarist from Mankato indie rock band Good Night Gold Dust, is stepping out on her own with solo project Kielo. This first look at her new project — the single produced by Zach Arney and mastered by Huntley Miller, and the video produced by Colin Scharf with art direction by Katie O’Connor […]
Atmosphere, “A Long Hello” “After a forever of running around the world and making music, we will now take a month off to sit on the beach of our minds,” Slug says in a recent press release. He and Ant (well, a cardboard cutout) wade into the surf as they bid you “A Long Hello.” […]
ZULUZULUU, “What’s The Price?” Picked to Click winners ZULUZULUU undergo a brutal traffic stop to illustrate how dangerous it is to drive while black. It all reiterates the central question: “What’s the price for a young black man’s life?” Har Mar Superstar, “How Did I Get Through the Day?” Har Mar Superstar can turn down the lights without […]
Crunchy Kids, “Wrong Medicine” The kids are back! Eric Mayson, Chance York, Marcus Skallman, and Eric Burton just dropped this trippy video — actually a compilation of still photographs from Peter Jamus — and are drumming up excitement for their opening slot at First Avenue on Jan. 21. Mike Dreams, “Change Up” Twin Cities trap sounds good in […]
Lizzo, “Lift Every Voice and Sing/Good As Hell” We couldn’t have asked for anything better than this. Lizzo responds to Tuesday’s presidential election with a mighty dose of catharsis. Step Rockets, “Chances” Step Rockets release a kaleidoscopic video by Pat Garrahy, who shares, “The imagery in the video is most definitely meant to represent a psychedelic experience […]
Sims, “Brutal Dance” Sims and James Gundersen (direction/camera/edit/VFX) get it right with this project’s whippy iceberg flair. “Brutal Dance” is off Sims’s new album, More Than Ever, and it’s one of the best local videos of the year. Pert Near Sandstone, “Animal Instinct” More brand-new music! Roots quintet Pert Near Sandstone (mandolinist/fiddler Nate Sipe, banjo player Kevin […]
Wilson Miles, “Handle Your Business” Wilson Miles — Minneapolis rapper Tony Wilson and London producer Hector Miles — get real in this lead single from their EP The Golden Handshake. Strange Relations, “Ceremonies” Strange Relations build international cred with this video, which is set in Buenos Aires. They connected with Argentinian filmmaker Lucila Mariani via Mariani’s DIY video for the Go! Team’s “Waking the Jetstream,” which […]
After a deluge of submissions during the last month or so, the stream of local music videos has started to slow. If you’re a Minnesota musician and have new videos to share, feel free to submit your work to cjohnson@mpr.org. Thanks! ahem, “Bottle Rocket” ahem are one of the Twin Cities’ punk bands to watch. Luckily, Lizzie Hutchins made that […]
Bionik, “Ball Like Beijing (feat. Lizzo)” Producer Bionik and the one and only Lizzo deliver all of the Cartoon Network throwbacks with the new video for “Ball Like Beijing.” The song went slept on all summer, but the video might just launch it into the spotlight. Juniper Douglas, “Wood Rose” This video accompanies the noteworthy first single from Juniper Douglas, […]
Sonny Knight and the Lakers, “Sooner Or Later” Sonny Knight leaves it all on the pool table in “Sooner Or Later,” a funky, beautifully colored film by director Erik Nelson and DP Kyle Moe. In two short weeks (October 14), Knight and the Lakers’ album Sooner Or Later drops via Secret Stash Records — but if you’re a fan […]