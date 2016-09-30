Local Current Blog

Archives: Friday Five

Friday Five: Lizzo, Step Rockets, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lizzo, “Lift Every Voice and Sing/Good As Hell” We couldn’t have asked for anything better than this. Lizzo responds to Tuesday’s presidential election with a mighty dose of catharsis. Step Rockets, “Chances” Step Rockets release a kaleidoscopic video by Pat Garrahy, who shares, “The imagery in the video is most definitely meant to represent a psychedelic experience […]

Friday Five: Sims, Pert Near Sandstone, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sims, “Brutal Dance” Sims and James Gundersen (direction/camera/edit/VFX) get it right with this project’s whippy iceberg flair. “Brutal Dance” is off Sims’s new album, More Than Ever, and it’s one of the best local videos of the year. Pert Near Sandstone, “Animal Instinct” More brand-new music! Roots quintet Pert Near Sandstone (mandolinist/fiddler Nate Sipe, banjo player Kevin […]

Friday Five: Wilson Miles, Strange Relations, and more new Minnesota music videos

Wilson Miles, “Handle Your Business” Wilson Miles — Minneapolis rapper Tony Wilson and London producer Hector Miles — get real in this lead single from their EP The Golden Handshake. Strange Relations, “Ceremonies” Strange Relations build international cred with this video, which is set in Buenos Aires. They connected with Argentinian filmmaker Lucila Mariani via Mariani’s DIY video for the Go! Team’s “Waking the Jetstream,” which […]

Friday Five: ahem, Chris Bartels, and more new Minnesota music videos

After a deluge of submissions during the last month or so, the stream of local music videos has started to slow. If you’re a Minnesota musician and have new videos to share, feel free to submit your work to cjohnson@mpr.org. Thanks! ahem, “Bottle Rocket” ahem are one of the Twin Cities’ punk bands to watch. Luckily, Lizzie Hutchins made that […]

Friday Five: Bionik feat. Lizzo, Juniper Douglas, and more new Minnesota music videos

Bionik, “Ball Like Beijing (feat. Lizzo)” Producer Bionik and the one and only Lizzo deliver all of the Cartoon Network throwbacks with the new video for “Ball Like Beijing.” The song went slept on all summer, but the video might just launch it into the spotlight. Juniper Douglas, “Wood Rose” This video accompanies the noteworthy first single from Juniper Douglas, […]

