K.Raydio and Psymun use musical alchemy to meld LucidDreamingSkylines

A lot of musical collaborations happen because of the sales potential the match-up suggests, or perhaps just for collaboration’s sake, but sometimes such a thing occurs because the pieces fit perfectly—they compliment each other in a way that enhances the listening experience. I’d confidently say the latter is the case with K.Raydio and Psymun. The […]

H2 Local Spotlight: I.B.E. and Benzilla

  Besides the fact that “This That And The Third” is a solid album musically and lyrically, there is an additional appealing feature, it is also a reminder of the important results of cultivating the culture. I first became aware of both of the artists behind this project, I.B.E (The Intelligent Black Enterprise) and Benzilla, […]

H2 Local Spotlight: Psymun & Damacha

  I generally don’t have the time to give many projects repeated listens, but “SSV3” by two Twin Cities based producers, Psymun & Damacha, has commanded a few listening sessions, largely because of its interesting sound and range of feeling. Damacha is a name that is new to me, but I’ve been following Psymun’s work […]

Soul Tools releases new tracks by Toki Wright, Brother Ali, I Self Devine

  Did you partake in the Soul Toolsday experience? Twin Cities based Soul Tools released a new free track via their Bandcamp page every Tuesday in May. For those who don’t know, Soul Tools describes themselves as a “Minneapolis based entertainment group that focuses on collaborating with like-minded and ambitious artists, producers, musicians, film-makers and […]

H2 Local spotlight: Metasota

  Metasota, a.k.a Meta, is one of those names that I heard people mention here and there, but for whatever reason I never took it upon myself to fully seek his music out. I actually just remembered while writing this that about a year ago, I was approached by a national retail clothing chain to […]

H2 Local highlights Musab’s ‘Revival’ EP

  Musab has an impressive discography to his name, one that can effectively wash away any doubt there might be for some of the labels that are often associated with his name—such as “legend” or “Twin Cities Pioneer.” These are statuses he has earned during his ever-evolving career as a lyricist, as an artist at […]

H2 Local unearths mysterious new group Rootbound

My discovery of Rootbound was borne from a mutual appreciation of lyricism. One of the members of the group was an early participant in my Mic Math Monday discussions (currently on hiatus). Based on his input and outlook on creative writing it was clear that he was passionate about the music. That was enough to […]

