I got this Sharp GF-575 radio for my 12th birthday. It was an integral part of my life from middle school thru high school (and slightly beyond). First off, this was the main way I heard music during that time, which includes playing tapes and listening to radio shows. It’s also how I usually got […]
A lot of musical collaborations happen because of the sales potential the match-up suggests, or perhaps just for collaboration’s sake, but sometimes such a thing occurs because the pieces fit perfectly—they compliment each other in a way that enhances the listening experience. I’d confidently say the latter is the case with K.Raydio and Psymun. The […]
Besides the fact that “This That And The Third” is a solid album musically and lyrically, there is an additional appealing feature, it is also a reminder of the important results of cultivating the culture. I first became aware of both of the artists behind this project, I.B.E (The Intelligent Black Enterprise) and Benzilla, […]
I generally don’t have the time to give many projects repeated listens, but “SSV3” by two Twin Cities based producers, Psymun & Damacha, has commanded a few listening sessions, largely because of its interesting sound and range of feeling. Damacha is a name that is new to me, but I’ve been following Psymun’s work […]
Did you partake in the Soul Toolsday experience? Twin Cities based Soul Tools released a new free track via their Bandcamp page every Tuesday in May. For those who don’t know, Soul Tools describes themselves as a “Minneapolis based entertainment group that focuses on collaborating with like-minded and ambitious artists, producers, musicians, film-makers and […]
Metasota, a.k.a Meta, is one of those names that I heard people mention here and there, but for whatever reason I never took it upon myself to fully seek his music out. I actually just remembered while writing this that about a year ago, I was approached by a national retail clothing chain to […]
Musab has an impressive discography to his name, one that can effectively wash away any doubt there might be for some of the labels that are often associated with his name—such as “legend” or “Twin Cities Pioneer.” These are statuses he has earned during his ever-evolving career as a lyricist, as an artist at […]
My discovery of Rootbound was borne from a mutual appreciation of lyricism. One of the members of the group was an early participant in my Mic Math Monday discussions (currently on hiatus). Based on his input and outlook on creative writing it was clear that he was passionate about the music. That was enough to […]
Semi Official, much like the Dynospectrum project, is one of those projects on the Rhymesayers label that has a loyal cult following. It consists of I Self Devine on the vocals and DJ Abilities on the scratches, with them both collaborating for the musical production. The result is two of the Twin Cities best […]
When I first moved to Minneapolis one of my frequent hang out spots was the Dinkytowner. The Fifth Element had been hosting a monthly night called Essential Elements at the venue and I was being groomed to take it over so that’s how I originally found myself down there, but there was something special […]