Before graduating high school, Jeff Cerise and Brad Mattson had already traveled the country with their cover band. So when the duo arrived at Moorhead State University and met some like-minded musicians at orientation, it didn’t take long for them to trade in their textbooks for a life on the road. With bassist James Riley […]
I was walking through Manhattan recently, making my way up 5th Avenue to check out all the Christmas displays like a typical Midwestern tourist, when I looked up and realized something odd: I was standing at the foot of the Empire State Building, an instantly recognizable spire that I had been eyeing for blocks. But […]
Whether it was setting a drum set on fire or covering the Plasmatics, Blaze built a reputation for boldness throughout the Midwest. With fierce lead singer Wendy Engler, bassist Ralph Benicke, guitarist Nick Baca, keyboardist Mike Case and Matt Batchelor on drums, the band captivated audiences with a set infused with new wave and dark […]
Here on the Local Show, we normally focus on artists that actually live here. But sometimes, a record catches our eye with a Minnesota tie so intriguing, we just can’t keep it to ourselves. This week, we’re having some fun with the track “My Little Old Shack (In Minneapolis, Minnesota)” by Yogi Yorgesson, AKA Harry […]
While grabbing a sandwich during a work break, Peter Jesperson stumbled upon a cover band that transformed how he thought about the Twin Cities music scene. “I suppose I was a little bit of a snob working at the record store thinking there wasn’t anything local that was as good as what we were selling,” […]
Each week on the Local Show, we dive into a release from Minnesota’s past and explore its origins in the Music History Spotlight. This week, Jackie Renzetti digs into the backstory of a mysterious release from Georgia Clay, which will be played on the Local Show this Sunday night between 6-8 p.m. Released in 1969, […]
This week’s Local Show features an interview and performance from André Cymone. Before we dive in Sunday at 6 p.m., here are a few key facts to get you properly acquainted with the artist, who grew up contributing to the Minneapolis Sound. 1. As a young musician in the midst of the growing Minneapolis Sound, […]
Before the 1984 blockbuster Purple Rain catapulted Prince on to the national stage, there was an Aug. 3, 1983 benefit concert for the Minnesota Dance Theatre at the recently re-branded First Avenue. It was there that the budding pop star debuted much of the Purple Rain album tracks, and recorded the versions of “Purple Rain,” “I Would […]
Not long after graduating high school, Sean Tillmann and Jeremy Allen hit the road in a Honda and began touring as an early version of Sean Na Na. Soon enough, the pair recruited Ben Webster from Austin, Texas, forming the band’s core lineup. From about 1997 to 2006, the trio toured almost continuously, adding musicians from the cities […]
In hopes to add another all-female rock band to the Minneapolis music scene, Cindy Lawson took out ads in local magazines in the summer of 1985. Soon enough, the City Pages and now-historic Twin Cities Reader ads caught the attention of drummer Karen Gratz, bassist Patsy Joe and guitarist Roxie Terry, and The Clams were […]