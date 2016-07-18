I’ll admit: I wasn’t eager to leave the house on Saturday night. Outside, the darkness pressed in on my city block, and the air numbed any skin it could reach. But I’d planned on going to First Avenue to see Low and their holiday show, so I zipped up my jacket, pulled on my neck […]
“I think seats at Mickey’s Diner around 1 a.m. are going to hard to come by,” said St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman from the stage of the Palace Theatre this afternoon, expressing his belief that the newly-reopened venue will add a spark to the Capital City’s nightlife. The Palace opening caps a “Year of Music” […]
“Check it out,” Sean McManus said from the Entry stage — and normally, there’d be nothing special about that. But this phrase had a particular ring to it. When McManus said “out,” the word sounded more flat than the typical Midwest pronunciation. Along with a few of his colleagues and half of the night’s bands, he hails from […]
Even after seeing them at First Avenue, I’m caught in the middle with electropop duo Marian Hill. When I first heard their biggest single, “One Time,” I wrote down the song information and recommended it to a friend. I played their Sway EP most mornings while setting up shop at a serving job. Rather than fueling […]
The Minnesota State Fair isn’t where I expected to have a reflective, rejuvenating, low-key experience — let alone one involving a bunch of Minnesotans decked in purple and dancing to pounding beats. Last night the masses descended per usual upon the fairgrounds on a gorgeous, hazy Friday. The weather was cool enough to wear a […]
The Twin Cities enjoyed a bounty of concerts on Saturday night. Metallica rocked U.S. Bank Stadium; Wilco played Hall’s Island; Har Mar Superstar, Flume, Square Lake Music & Film Festival, and a half dozen other shows went down all over the metro. The Cedar, though, had an edge (plus written support from U.S. Representative Keith Ellison; read his letter […]
If Eaux Claires day one was all about new music, day two was for the legends. The talent on today’s stages wowed attendees from near and far; from gospel to rock to neo-soul, pros showed the audience how it was done. Like the first day’s, this line-up had variety. Mavis Staples, musical history-maker, dazzled her crowd with […]
It’s been a smooth first day at Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival, the sequel to last year’s premier Eaux Claires (a.k.a. the renaissance of Bon Iver). The lines have been short, the water has been plentiful, and the music has been incredible. All day long, I sampled songs around the festival, picking up pieces of sets here and there before moving along. […]
Less than a year before his death, Prince bought the house that appeared in exterior shots in his iconic film Purple Rain. The Minneapolis house was placed on the market in 2015 for an asking price of $110,000, with the seller cautioning that the house was in need of very significant repairs. The purchase happened quickly, but […]
Yesterday at the Cedar Cultural Center, Minnesota musicians including Lydia Liza, PaviElle, Eric Mayson, deM atlaS, Fort Wilson Riot, ZULUZULUU, and BDP took the stage at a benefit concert that raised funds for the family of Philando Castile.