John Mark Nelson is a popular singer-songwriter from Minneapolis, and he’s touring the U.S. this month. Before playing shows with The Tallest Man On Earth, he performed for a crowd at Sasquatch! Festival last weekend. He recounts the experience in a mini-tour diary below: “The moment we got off I-90, and drove our van down the […]
The Current’s Nate Ryan was on hand as Jeremy Messersmith and his band made their network television debut on CBS’s The Late Show with David Letterman. Here’s Nate’s fly-on-the-wall story and photos. Last Thursday was when we first found out that Jeremy was confirmed to be on The Late Show with David Letterman. At that […]
This may sound oversimplified, but Paris is a long way from home. Technically it’s something like 4,203 miles, but once you get way up in the air and peer down at the ocean out of that airplane window it’s hard to think about things in terms of a distance that can be measured; the journey […]
Read Part 1 of Mark Mallman’s SXSW liveblog here. Day 4 “A drunk man’s actions are a sober man’s thoughts.” According to that phrase, on previous trips to Texas I’d thought a lot about dancing all night and eating jalapeno pepperoni pizza. However, this morning, a fried chicken bacon waffle sat in my belly like […]
DAY 1 It was 5:30 in the morning. I was squinting to distinguish my all-black wardrobe from the shadows, attempting to pack in the dark for Austin, soaked in wine. I couldn’t see what was socks and what was underwear. In three evil hours my lawyer, Mr. B, would pick me up in his silver […]